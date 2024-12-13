NHL Rumors: Canucks, Rangers, Oilers, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are looking to trade defenseman Vincent Desharnais. Will they have trouble? Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Igor Shesterkin pushed for a specific clause to be added into his contract because of the way the Rangers handled Jacob Trouba’s trade. Evan Bouchard appeared to get injured in the third period of Thursday’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild. Is it bad? Are the Carolina Hurricanes close to making a trade for a goalie?

Vincent Desharnais Being Shopped by Canucks

First reported by Rick Dhaliwal and then confirmed by Elliotte Friedman, Vincent Desharnais has struggled to find his footing in Vancouver and often has been a healthy scratch. It sounds like the Canucks have realized the two-year deal they gave him was a mistake, and they are trying to rectify it with a trade.

“Couple of people tell me they’ve heard Desharnais’ name out there. Some think his name is out there on the trade market,” said Dhaliwal. He added, “It’s gonna be tough to move him,” continued Dhaliwal. “He hasn’t played that well [and] he’s got term.”

Shesterkin Demanded Full 8-Year No-Move Clause

As per Elliotte Friedman in his 32 Thoughts column, Igor Shesterkin pushed and likely demanded his no-move clause last across all eight years of his contract extension with the New York Rangers. The reason was the way the Rangers handled Jacob Trouba’s exit, cites the NHL insider. He noted the feeling in the locker room was not good, and Shesterkin wanted to avoid more of “the absolute toxic fallout dripping from the Jacob Trouba/Rangers aftermath.”

Friedman writes:

There’s no doubt Igor Shesterkin pushed for the full no-move clause over the length of his extension after seeing what happened. But, feelings can be repaired. Who would have thought Ryan McDonagh would be back in Tampa Bay?

Oilers’ Evan Bouchard Hurt

Evan Bouchard took what many are calling a dirty hit from Ryan Hartman in the third period of a blowout by the Oilers over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. He went awkwardly into the net and the end boards and skated off slowly, many saying he was mouthing the words, ‘my knee.’ There was no update immediately after the game from head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Frank Seravalli tweeted, “Evan Bouchard will be reevaluated on Friday after he was sent flying into the post by #mnwild Ryan Hartman late in the third period.” He added, “Bouchard had a slight limp postgame and soreness, but otherwise seemed to avoid the worst of it.”

Stolarz Injury Not Believed to Be Serious

Anthony Stolarz also left NHL action on Thursday night, not coming back to the game for the start of the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs took on the Anaheim Ducks. It wasn’t clear how or when Stolarz got hurt but the Leafs PR team released a statement he wouldn’t return.

According to Servalli, the injury is “not believed to be incredibly significant.”

Hurricanes Missed Out on MacKenzie Blackwood; Linked to John Gibson

As per Friedman, the Carolina Hurricanes were reportedly very interested in MacKenzie Blackwood before he was traded from San Jose to Colorado. The Sharks made an impressive move, flipping Blackwood — initially acquired for a sixth-round pick — into a second-rounder and Nikolai Kovalenko. The Hurricanes missed out on that idea.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes remain in pursuit of a goaltender. Rumors surrounding John Gibson’s potential move to Carolina have surfaced repeatedly over the years, with reports suggesting the Ducks and Hurricanes have come close to a deal on multiple occasions, though nothing has materialized so far.

