Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Stars – 12/14/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (14-14-2) at STARS (17-11-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker – -Mathieu Joseph

Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Status report

Fowler, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, is expected to make his Blues debut. … St. Louis assigned defenseman Michael Kessler to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Magnus Hellberg

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Casey DeSmith (illness), Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Hellberg was recalled from Texas of the AHL with DeSmith unavailable.

