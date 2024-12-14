Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Stars – 12/14/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars tonight at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (14-14-2) at STARS (17-11-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker – -Mathieu Joseph
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Status report
- Fowler, acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, is expected to make his Blues debut. … St. Louis assigned defenseman Michael Kessler to Springfield of the American Hockey League.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley — Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Magnus Hellberg
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Casey DeSmith (illness), Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
- Hellberg was recalled from Texas of the AHL with DeSmith unavailable.
