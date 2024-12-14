Sabres Look to Snap 8-Game Skid vs. Capitals

The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, extending their losing streak to eight games (0-5-3). With limited offensive production during this stretch, the team aims to reignite their top players as they seek their first victory since a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 23.

Next, the Sabres head to Washington, D.C., to face the Capitals at Capital One Arena on Dec. 14. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. EST puck drop. This marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. In their three matchups last season, the Sabres won the series 2-1. The results included a 4-3 victory for the Capitals on Nov. 22, followed by the Sabres’ wins of 6-2 on April 2 and 4-2 on April 11.

Sabres vs Capitals Game Preview

The Sabres hold an 11-14-4 record (26 points), with a 2-5-3 mark in their last 10 games, and are currently five points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Facing the second-best team in the NHL, the Sabres have a critical challenge. To make up ground in the standings, this matchup feels like a must-win for Buffalo.

Buffalo Sabres celebrate a goal (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the Sabres have only one player with more than 10 goals this season, they’ve had contributions from across the roster, with 20 different players finding the back of the net. This depth could prove crucial, as the team might need a standout performance from one of its secondary contributors to secure a victory.

The Capitals, on the other hand, boast a 20-6-2 record (42 points), going 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, and hold the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, just one point ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Despite Alex Ovechkin missing time due to a lower-body injury, the Capitals have maintained their momentum. They are currently riding a three-game winning streak, which includes a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 6, a 4-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 7, and a 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 12.

Sabres Keys to the Game

Keep It Simple

The Sabres often tend to overcomplicate their game. The key is to simplify: get to the gritty areas, put pucks on the net, and see what unfolds. They are currently enduring their worst losing streak since November 2022, when they also dropped eight straight games (0-8-0). At this point, it’s not about playing pretty hockey—it’s about finding ways to win. Against the Capitals, focusing on transition play, quick, short passes, and embracing a dump-and-chase strategy will be essential to turning things around.

Win the Special Teams Battle

The Sabres’ special teams have struggled significantly during their recent stretch of games. Their power play has gone ice cold, operating at below 10%, while the penalty kill has dipped under 75%. Those numbers are a recipe for failure. Meanwhile, the Capitals rank fourth in the NHL on the penalty kill (83.5%) and 17th on the power play (20.9%).

Related: 3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 3-2 Loss to the Rangers

This highlights a clear trend for the Sabres. In their first 11 games, their power play was among the bottom five in the league. However, as they improved to an 11-9-2 record before this losing streak, their power play surged to a 33% success rate, including a seven-game stretch with at least one power-play goal. That’s no coincidence—special teams often decide hockey games, and the Sabres are a prime example of how crucial they can be.

It’s Now or Never

The Sabres need to shake off whatever mental block is holding them back and just play their game. Ignore the media, the fans, and any outside noise—there’s no time to dwell on it. The clock is ticking, and with a playoff drought hanging over them, the same narratives from the players won’t cut it anymore. A win tonight could be the spark they need, especially in an Eastern Conference where teams are tightly packed and every point counts. It starts with one win—that’s all it takes to build momentum.

Facing one of the top teams in the East, the Sabres need to come away with two points. Even though it’s only December, the stakes feel higher with the season teetering on the edge.

Can the Sabres break their eight-game skid and find a way past the Capitals?