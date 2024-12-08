Tom Wilson Scores Twice in Capitals’ 4-2 Win Over Canadiens

There has been a lot of praise this season for the play of the Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson. On Saturday (Dec. 7), as his team faced the Montreal Canadiens on the second of back-to-back nights, Wilson helped his side earn the spoils via a 4-2 win. What’s more, he took one on the chin in the process. Well, on the cheek, really, but the point stands.

Capitals Down Early, Wilson Injured

Following their 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs 24 hours prior, the Capitals were heading into Montreal to face a Canadiens squad with renewed wind in its sails. The club commenced its homestand with a pair of wins and had Patrik Laine in the lineup. Simply put, they felt good about themselves.

So it was during the first period. With the game still scoreless a little over halfway into the opening frame, the hosts raced out, with Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield, and Alex Newhook sharing the puck amongst themselves. This allowed the latter to step up into a wrist shot that Washington keeper Logan Thompson only partially saved before it fluttered into the net.

Then, at 16:00, Caufield was up to his usual tricks when talisman Nick Suzuki served him in the left faceoff circle off a Capitals turnover. Thompson again only got a piece of the shot before it trickled behind the goal line. 2-0 Montreal.

To make matters worse, the Capitals’ Wilson received a puck to his left cheek off a shot which took him out of the game.

But not for long.

Washington Storms Back

The middle frame was arguably the one that turned the tide. Less so because the Capitals dominated it and more so because as much as the Canadiens huffed and puffed, they didn’t accomplish much.

In fact, the only marker came from Pierre-Luc Dubois at 0:33 when he launched a one-timer from the point to halve the deficit.

Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sometimes, as long as a club can stay in the game and limit any further damage, it’ll see an opening to strike back. After surviving the second period and with Wilson back in action (puffed cheek and all), the Capitals ran riot in the third. And wouldn’t you know it, Wilson earned a brace.

His first was at 7:10 when he pounced on a rebound from in close that Samuel Montembeault had no chance on. His second came at 11:48 when he sniped a shot from the slot to make good on a Montreal turnover in their zone. Suddenly, it was 3-2 Capitals. What’s more, there was a brilliant Thompson stop on a Suzuki breakaway sandwiched between those two goals.

Finally, at 13:49 on the power play and with momentum clearly favouring them, the visitors put the contest to bed as Dylan Strome sent a scintillating shot from the slot off the post and in.

What had been a somewhat close game with not too many shots ended 4-2 for Washington, with the attempts on target 35-24 in their favour. That’s what the good teams do. They weather storms and fight back.

The Capitals have conquered nine consecutive matches on the road. They get to rest for a few days before venturing into Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on Thursday (Dec. 12). Montreal has two remaining games in its homestand. The next one is Tuesday (Dec. 10) versus the Anaheim Ducks.