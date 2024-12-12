Projected Lineups for Stars vs Predators – 12/12/24

The Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (7-16-6) at STARS (17-10-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Gustav Nyquist

Zachary L’Heureux — Fedor Svechkov — Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Jeremy Lauzon — Ryan O’Reilly — Colton Sissons

Adam Wilsby — Kevin Gravel

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Juuso Parssinen, Cole Smith

Injured: Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Roman Josi (lower body)

Status report

Nashville recalled Gravel from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … O’Reilly and Lauzon will return to the lineup for the first time since being injured on Dec. 4 and Nov. 25 respectively. … Josi, a defenseman, is day to day after he was injured on Tuesday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley — Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Dallas held an optional morning skate. … Dumba, a defenseman, was injured on Dec. 8 and is undergoing additional testing to understand the extent of the injury, per Dallas coach Pete DeBoer. … Bichsel, selected No. 18 by the Stars in the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his NHL debut.

