Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Flyers – 12/12/24

by

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (11-13-4) at FLYERS (13-12-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SNP

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot
Ville Husso

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

  • Talbot could start after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said a decision would be made based on how Talbot felt after warmups. … Fischer and Johansson will play after each had been scratched the previous two games. Motte, a forward, and Holl, a defenseman, are out. … Lyon is traveling with the team and Lalonde said the goalie could be ready to play as soon as Dec. 18; he’ll miss his eighth straight game Thursday. … The Red Wings sent goalie Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. 

Latest for THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

  • Zamula will play after being scratched the past two games. He’ll replace Andrae, a defenseman.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner