Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Flyers – 12/12/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (11-13-4) at FLYERS (13-12-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SNP
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Patrick Kane
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Ville Husso
Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte
Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body)
Status report
- Talbot could start after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said a decision would be made based on how Talbot felt after warmups. … Fischer and Johansson will play after each had been scratched the previous two games. Motte, a forward, and Holl, a defenseman, are out. … Lyon is traveling with the team and Lalonde said the goalie could be ready to play as soon as Dec. 18; he’ll miss his eighth straight game Thursday. … The Red Wings sent goalie Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
- Zamula will play after being scratched the past two games. He’ll replace Andrae, a defenseman.
