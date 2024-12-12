Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Flyers – 12/12/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SNP

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Patrick Kane

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko

Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

Scratched: Justin Holl, Tyler Motte

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body)

Status report

Talbot could start after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde said a decision would be made based on how Talbot felt after warmups. … Fischer and Johansson will play after each had been scratched the previous two games. Motte, a forward, and Holl, a defenseman, are out. … Lyon is traveling with the team and Lalonde said the goalie could be ready to play as soon as Dec. 18; he’ll miss his eighth straight game Thursday. … The Red Wings sent goalie Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Zamula will play after being scratched the past two games. He’ll replace Andrae, a defenseman.

