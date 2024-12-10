Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Danielson, Plante & More

With the season in full swing across the hockey world, the Detroit Red Wings have seen their fair share of prospects within their organization have strong starts. Whether in North America or overseas, there is plenty for Red Wings fans to keep an eye on and get caught up on regarding Red Wings prospects.

G Sebastian Cossa – Grand Rapids Griffins (American Hockey League)/ Detroit Red Wings

A 2021 first-round pick for the Red Wings, Sebastian Cossa continues to show why he was picked in the first round. He has taken full reins of the starting position in Grand Rapids for the Red Wings American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. He has been one of the top goaltenders in the AHL, being in the top five in games played and wins and in the top eight in goals-against average (GAA) and save percentage (SV%). His strong play, mixed in with injuries to Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon, led to him earning a call-up to the NHL and making his debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 9. Even if he does not stick with the big club if he can return to Grand Rapids and keep up his play, there is no reason not to believe he will not be pushing for a spot on the roster come next season at the latest.

C Nate Danielson – Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL)

After a slower start offensively to his first full professional season, 2023 first-round pick Nate Danielson has begun to truly find his footing with the Griffins. He has gotten more involved in the playmaking department than he has goal-scoring so far (three goals, 11 assists, 14 points), but it seems like the goals will come sooner rather than later after the chances he continues to generate for himself.

Detroit Red Wings Prospects Report (The Hockey Writers)

While the offense started slow, Danielson’s all-around game, which many raved about heading into the 2023 Draft, has been fully on display. He has played a full 200-foot game and has impacted both ends of the ice. He is another prospect who, with a strong season, could push for a roster spot sooner rather than later.

F Liam Dower-Nilsson- IF Björklöven- HockeyAllsvenskan

Another 2021 Draft pick by the Red Wings, Liam Dower-Nilsson, is a prospect gaining attention and a lot of traction as an under-the-radar player within the organization. The fifth-round pick has shown off a strong mix of playmaking and goal-scoring touch to start his season with IF Björklöven with 12 goals and 12 assists. He has already tied his goal total from last season and is on pace for his most points in a season. Dower-Nilsson could end up being another late-round find for the organization and, as an unsigned prospect, could earn his way to Grand Rapids next season with a strong finish.

C Max Plante – University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

After missing time with an upper-body injury, Max Plante has gotten himself well-acquainted with the college game. The Red Wings’ second-round selection from the 2024 Draft has seemed to find his game rather quickly, tallying six points in five games so far. He has showcased his strong hockey IQ and motor skills, which made him a second-round pick in last year’s draft. He is a player that many should get used to hearing about. His strong play led to him earning the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s (NCHC) Rookie of the Week for Dec. 2-8 after tallying three points during the week.

D Axel Sandin-Pellikka – Skellefteå AIK- Swedish Hockey League (SHL)

A prospect more well-known by fans and the team’s top prospect, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, continues to be one of the most exciting players in the SHL. The offensive-minded defenseman is currently on pace to break the league’s record for most points by a defenseman 20 years old or younger (he currently has 22, and the record is 31). He has eclipsed the 22-point mark in 25 games so far. He has shown off his craftiness in the offensive zone but with his stickwork and skating ability. His defense has also developed well, and he continues to be a prospect that many eyes will be watching as the hope is he makes his way into a Red Wings jersey sooner rather than later.

Related: 2025 World Junior Championship Team Sweden Final Roster



At the end of the month, he will once again represent Sweden at the World Junior Championship and look to become just the second defenseman in the tournament’s history to win the tournament’s top defenseman award more than once. If he were to do so, he would join former Red Wing Vyacheslav Fetisov (1977 and 1978) in the history books.

Plenty of Red Wings Prospects to Watch

While the five prospects discussed above have had strong starts to their seasons, there are plenty of others to keep an eye on and get accustomed to as the season progresses. The future is looking bright with the Red Wings farm system, and it is something for all fans to get excited about.

Let us know what Red Wings prospects you want to learn and hear about!