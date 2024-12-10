Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews, Pacioretty & Domi

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to rebound from back-to-back losses as they face the New Jersey Devils on the road tonight. Both teams are eager to rediscover their winning form after recent struggles, setting the stage for a tough game.

The Maple Leafs are coming off consecutive losses to the Washington Capitals (3-1) and Pittsburgh Penguins (5-2). Toronto seeks to avoid matching its season-high three-game losing streak from October. Despite the recent setbacks, the Maple Leafs remain dangerous with their high-octane offence. Toronto played their former coach Sheldon Keefe once before this season and won 4-2 on Oct. 10. That night, the Blue and White put up a three-goal first period, including a tally from Max Pacioretty.

The Devils were shut out 4-0 by the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Interestingly, it was their fifth scoreless outing this season. The Devils’ challenge tonight lies in how effectively their stars—Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes, and Nico Hischier—can handle Toronto’s defence, especially if their rush-heavy offence is neutralized.

Item One: Marner’s Season to Remember

Mitch Marner has been a driving force for the Maple Leafs, factoring into 47.5% of the team’s goals this season—trailing only Hart Trophy frontrunner Kirill Kaprizov in offensive contribution. Despite seeing his eight-game point streak end against the Capitals on Friday, Marner bounced back with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s loss to the Penguins, notching his 11th multi-point performance in 14 games.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With ten goals and 15 power-play points in 27 games, the 27-year-old is on pace to hurdle the 100-point milestone for the first time in his career. The season is a testament to his elite play and timely push for a new contract. Marner leads the Maple Leafs in assists (28) and points (38) after contributing a goal and an assist in Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh. His ability to generate plays is critical to Toronto’s attack, especially against New Jersey’s tight defensive gaps.

Item Two: Auston Matthews Has Fully Returned from Injury

After returning from injury, Auston Matthews seems to be back to 100%. While his defensive intensity has wavered at moments, his offence is firing on all cylinders, highlighted by a two-assist game against the Penguins.

The Maple Leafs captain’s ability to lead by example—both on the scoreboard and in the locker room—will be crucial as Toronto rebounds against a Devils team eager to bounce back. Matthews has the potential to dominate tonight, and the Maple Leafs will need his all-around game to set the tone. Tonight could be one of those breakout nights for the Toronto captain.

Item Three: Max Pacioretty, Key to Secondary Scoring

Pacioretty returned Saturday after a month-long absence. He immediately scored a goal and took two roughing penalties. While his physicality needs better discipline, his offensive instincts remain invaluable.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pacioretty’s season has been a mix of highs and lows—starting strong, hitting a slump, and now looking to regain his form. His experience and natural scoring ability are precisely what the team needs to address their struggles with secondary scoring. If Pacioretty can stay out of the penalty box and contribute consistently, he could provide the offensive depth Toronto desperately needs.

Item Four: William Nylander, Toronto’s Offensive Catalyst

William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 17 goals this season, including one in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh. This season, he’s solidified his status as a fan favourite and offensive cornerstone.

Once a polarizing figure among the fanbase, Nylander has evolved into a well-rounded, dynamic player. His growth as a puck distributor complements his elite creativity and offensive instincts, making him nearly impossible for opponents to contain. Nylander’s ability to adapt to defensive schemes and execute under pressure cements his role as a critical piece of Toronto’s success.

Item Five: Max Domi Nears Return to the Maple Leafs Lineup

Max Domi could be back in action tonight when the Maple Leafs face the Devils. Head coach Craig Berube shared that Domi, who has been sidelined for eight games with a lower-body injury, is close to being game-ready.

The 29-year-old forward has been practicing over the past week, signaling a potential return tonight or later this week against the Anaheim Ducks or Detroit Red Wings. Before his injury, Domi contributed six assists, 11 blocked shots, and seven hits in 19 games while averaging 15:18 of ice time. Will Domi’s return provide the spark Toronto needs to snap their two-game losing streak?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs must address key problems to compete against the Devils tonight. Special team discipline is essential. Unnecessary penalties cost Toronto dearly against Pittsburgh, as Toronto surrendered two power-play goals. With Bratt and Hughes leading New Jersey’s dangerous man-advantage unit, the Maple Leafs must stay out of the penalty box.

The defensive structure also requires tightening. Despite controlling even-strength play, lapses in their own zone have been costly. Coach Berube has emphasized the importance of sharper focus and execution to limit opponents’ opportunities. Can the Maple Leafs improve and take advantage of a struggling Devils squad, or will New Jersey’s top talent lead them to a statement win?