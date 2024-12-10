Hurricanes’ Offseason Additions Having Big Impact Early This Season

There’s no question that the Carolina Hurricanes’ offseason was one of significant change. The prevailing narrative was that the team would take a step or two back this season. With Teuvo Teravainen and Jake Guentzel departing, many predicted scoring issues, while the losses of Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei — two of the team’s top four defensemen — left a gaping hole on the blue line, one that would be hard to fill. General manager Eric Tulsky faced a gauntlet of challenges, from free agency to Martin Necas trade rumors, but so far, it appears that his moves have paid off.

Let’s take a closer look at how the new faces in Carolina have impacted the team and whether they’ve fit into the Hurricanes’ culture and system.

Jack Roslovic: 1 Year, $2.8 Million

Roslovic came to Carolina following a disappointing end to his stint with the New York Rangers, where he managed just three goals in 19 games. His one-year contract, just under $3 million, reflected that underwhelming performance. However, in Carolina, Roslovic has made the most of his opportunities, scoring 13 goals in just 27 games. The Ohio native has found a home in the Hurricanes’ forward group, contributing significantly to their offense, which currently averages 3.74 goals per game. He ranks second on the team in goals, behind the red-hot Martin Necas. Roslovic’s fit in Carolina’s up-tempo, high-pressure system has been seamless, and the team will need steady scoring from him, especially as they enter the playoffs, where they’ve often struggled to break through.

Jack Roslovic's got quite the stat line this season.



12 games. 8 goals. 0 assists.



He's also got five goals in his last five games! pic.twitter.com/gmzle23huE — NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2024

William Carrier: 6 Years, $12 Million

Carrier, a veteran of seven seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights and a member of their 2023 Stanley Cup-winning team, signed a six-year, $12 million deal with the Hurricanes this offseason. The 29-year-old forward has tallied two goals and two assists in 27 games so far. However, his true value lies in his physical play and versatility. Carrier has been a steady presence on the Hurricanes’ checking line, often alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. He’s been an excellent replacement for Jesper Fast, who is out indefinitely with a neck injury. While Carrier may not light up the scoresheet, his work ethic and grit in puck battles have earned him a solid role on the team. His style of play, gritty and relentless, has been a welcome addition to Carolina’s forward corps.

Shayne Gostisbehere: 3 Years, $9.6 Million

Technically, Shayne Gostisbehere is a returning player, having rejoined the Hurricanes after a brief stint with the Detroit Red Wings. The 31-year-old defenseman was brought in as a replacement for Brady Skjei, and he’s been excellent in that role. In 27 games, he has contributed five goals and 19 assists, providing a steady presence at both ends of the ice. Gostisbehere is averaging 19:01 in ice time and quarterbacking the team’s primary power play unit, which ranks second in the NHL at 29.5%. His ability to generate offense from the blue line, combined with solid defensive play, has been crucial to the Hurricanes’ success.

Sean Walker: 5 Years, $18 Million

Like Gostisbehere, Sean Walker signed a multi-year deal with the Hurricanes this offseason, inking a five-year, $18 million contract. An undrafted right-shot defenseman, Walker has impressed with his skating ability and his chemistry with Gostisbehere. He has contributed two goals and three assists in 27 games while playing a steady, reliable game on the back end, totaling 22 hits, 28 blocks, and 15 takeaways.

Sean Walker, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The addition of both Walker and Gostisbehere costs the Hurricanes $6.8 million per year, a significant savings compared to the combined $12.5 million it would have cost to retain Skjei and Pesce. Walker’s strong skating and his ability to get pucks to the net have made him a valuable addition to Carolina’s blue line.

Eric Robinson: 1 Year, $950,000

Finally, Eric Robinson, perhaps the most underrated addition of the offseason, has exceeded expectations. The 29-year-old forward signed a one-year contract worth just $950,000 on July 1, with many considering him a depth signing. However, Robinson has thrived in head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s system. Playing alongside Martin Necas on the second line, Robinson has already surpassed his previous season’s point total, posting 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 27 games. His speed, physicality, and ability to contribute at both ends of the ice have made him a key asset for the Hurricanes. With his tenacious forechecking and knack for finding the back of the net, Robinson is quickly becoming a player that every playoff team covets. He has the potential to score 15-20 goals and be a menace on the penalty kill, much like former Canes forwards Brock McGinn or Warren Foegele.

Carolina goal!



Scored by Eric Robinson with 03:55 remaining in the 1st period.



Assisted by Brent Burns and Martin Necas.



Carolina: 1

Colorado: 1#COLvsCAR #RaiseUp #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/e3AF4N6QYf — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) December 6, 2024

Final Thoughts

The Hurricanes currently sit at 35 points in the Metropolitan Division, with a 17-9-1 record through 27 games. While many expected this season to be a step back due to significant roster turnover, the team’s new faces have fit in well, and Carolina remains a serious contender. Eric Tulsky’s offseason moves have paid off, and the Hurricanes’ ability to integrate these new players into their system has been a key to their early-season success. The team will need continued contributions from these players, especially as the playoff push intensifies, but the early returns are promising.