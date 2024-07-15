Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: Post-2024 NHL Draft

Fresh off the 2024 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings have entered a new phase of their rebuild. Their top pick was outside the top-10 for the first time since 2016, and they have reached a point where a handful of their prospects are expected to push for NHL jobs in the Fall.

The draft always has an impact on the hierarchy of the Red Wings’ prospect pool. But for the first time in a couple years, NHL graduation has an impact on this list this time around. For the first time since Jan. 2022, we have someone new at the top of Detroit’s prospect pool. That’s because this ranking is exclusive to players that hold rookie status in the NHL, and Simon Edvinsson’s rookie status technically expired after playing in 16 NHL games last season. The organization’s top pick in the 2021 draft is expected to play a big role in the Detroit in 2024-25.

Axel Sandin Pellikka, Nate Danielson, Marco Kasper (The Hockey Writers)

As always, this list is created by considering a number of factors including NHL potential, NHL probability, outside opinions, and my own gut feeling about these prospects. While this list is meant to be definitive, there is always room for debate when it comes to prospects. That’s a fact I think will be realized as we get deeper into this list.

With that in mind, let’s dig in!

25. (D) Eemil Viro – 2020, 70th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 32 GP, 1 G, 6 P

Previous Rank: 22

This marks another fall in the rankings for Eemil Viro as he was ranked 17 following the 2023 draft. The Finnish defenseman is still who he has always been: a non-flashy defense-first defenseman with a hint of offense in his game. He doesn’t move the needle a ton, if at all, but he is the type of defenseman teams need to fill out a lineup.

Since beginning his time in North America, Viro has had a tough time consistently holding a spot in the lineup. After playing in 48 American Hockey League (AHL) games in 2022-23, he featured in just 32 this season. He stood out in the five games he played in the ECHL back in 22-23, so there is reason to believe that the AHL is still the right level for him to be at. There are a lot of talented defenders in this system, so if he is ever going to announce himself as anything more than just a depth AHL defenseman, he probably needs to do it soon.

24. (LW/C) Noah Dower Nilsson – 2023, 73rd Overall

Frölunda HC (SHL) – 5 GP, 1 G, 2 P

Previous Rank: 20

One of my favorite picks from the 2023 draft, Noah Dower Nilsson had what you might consider a write off season. The talented Swede played a total of nine games across three different levels of Swedish hockey, five of which were in the nation’s top league. An offseason shoulder surgery stalled his season debut until December, and by February he was already scheduled for another surgery, this time on his other shoulder.

When he is on the ice, Dower Nilsson has some exciting offensive traits. He can beat goalies cleanly with his shot, but he isn’t going to blindly put shots on net if a passing lane is open. He has strong offensive instincts and you just have to hope that his injury misfortune this past season doesn’t effect how he plays the game moving forward. I still believe in his talent, but it would be unfair to rank him ahead of other players that took a step forward last season.

23. (C/W) Liam Dower Nilsson – 2021, 134th Overall

IF Björklöven (HockeyAllsvenskan) – 52 GP, 12 G, 27 P

Previous Rank: 17

One player that took a step forward last season is Dower Nilsson’s brother Liam. The elder Dower Nilsson had a productive season while playing in what is essentially Sweden’s comparable to the AHL. While I have primarily profiled him as a future two-way centerman, his offense was particularly evident this season.

Dower Nilsson still has an uphill battle ahead of him, as reflected in his drop in the rankings. If he can carry the momentum from last season to the 2024-25 campaign, he’ll find himself back in the SHL, and that would make me feel a lot better about projecting him as a forward in one of the North American leagues. Still, he picked a good season to impress. I could be convinced he belongs a few spots higher on this ranking.

22. (C/W) Ondřej Becher – 2024, 80th Overall

Prince George Cougars (WHL) – 58 GP, 32 G, 96 P

Previous Rank: 2024 Draftee

One of the more interesting picks from the Red Wings’ 2024 draft class, Ondřej Becher is a play-making forward that was highly effective at creating from the perimeter this past season in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He possesses a strong motor that powers him at both ends of the ice and in transition. There were times this season that was outright dominant as a playmaker; he has a skillset that is projectable as a middle six forward down the line.

"I am proud to be a part of this amazing organization"



Ondrej Becher spoke with the media in Detroit following his first NHL Development Camp!



🎥 @DetroitRedWings/YouTube pic.twitter.com/wUDRLY796B — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) July 5, 2024

The biggest concern with this prospect is that he was selected as an overage player at 20 years old. The 2024 draft was the third in which Becher was available, and Detroit making him their pick in the third round shows that the organization has faith that this was truly a breakout season for the young Czechian. Until he proves he can do it a higher level, there will be questions of whether he broke out because he figured things out or because he was a 20-year-old playing in a league filled with minors.

21. (C) Emmitt Finnie – 2023, 201st Overall

Kamloops Blazers (WHL) – 62 GP, 19 G, 59 P

Previous Rank: NR

The easiest prospects to root for, in my opinion, are the guys picked in the later rounds. Emmitt Finnie was the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the Red Wings’ 2023 draft class as he was their final pick of the draft and, as you can see, 200 players were picked ahead of him. He then rewarded Detroit for having faith in him by having an impressive season in the WHL. As an alternate captain of the Kamloops Blazers, Finnie improved his offensive output by 24 points (in two less games mind you) and he took his on-ice impact to another level.

What really stood out what his ability to create pressure with his legs. As Blazers associate coach Don Hay told a team reporter, “He’s really…using his speed to his advantage, getting on top of people and stealing a lot of pucks. If he doesn’t have it, he’ll find a way to go and get it.” Finnie is a ferocious skater all over the ice, and that’s probably a big reason why the Red Wings felt comfortable with giving him an entry-level contract (ELC) in late March. After playing in three games with the Griffins late last season, he will make his full debut with them this season.

20. (C) Redmond “Red” Savage – 2021, 114th Overall

Michigan State University (NCAA) – 38 GP, 10 G, 27 P

Previous Rank: 16

One of my favorite prospects in this pool, Redmond Savage is entering what will be a crucial season for him and his development. After playing his first two collegiate seasons at Miami University (Ohio), he transferred to Michigan State University ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. As a Junior, he helped the Spartans have a resurgent season under second-year head coach Adam Nightingale. While wearing green and white, Savage posted the best numbers of his collegiate career so far.

Savage has always profiled as a two-way centerman that battles in every zone. Though he had some offensive pop in his game prior to college, his defensive game and his leadership qualities are what made him worthy of a fourth round pick back in 2021. Now that he’s playing with a program with high aspirations and a team with its fair share of talent, the next challenge for him is to build on what he accomplished last season and show the Red Wings that he has a pro-ready game. This season probably has to end with him signing an ELC for him to have a future with Detroit, and that won’t happen if he stagnates or even regresses.

19. (LW) Dylan James – 2022, 40th Overall

University of North Dakota (NCAA) – 40 GP, 9 G, 19 P

Previous Rank: 18

On the scoresheet, Dylan James progressed…a little. He played in four more games than his freshman season, scored one more goal and had improved to 19 points after producing 16 in 2022-23. Still, as a winger that doesn’t turn 21 until October, he has a lot of room to grow as an offensive producer. For him to fulfill his draft day projection as a middle six winger, he’ll need to take his offense to another level as a junior at the University of North Dakota.

What was encouraging, however, is how James ended his sophomore campaign. Some time after the new year, he began to make more of an impact on offense and on the forecheck. He demonstrated the ability to be a difference-maker, like when he scored two goals in the third period to secure a 4-2 victory for North Dakota in a late-February game against the University of Minnesota (Duluth). You still would like to see more from him given his relatively early draft slot, but there are signs of good things to come. If things go well for him this season, he will be a prospect everyone is talking about next Spring.

18. (LW) Cross Hanas – 2020, 55th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 58 GP, 8 G, 16 P

Previous Rank: 15

To give you an idea of how these rankings can evolve over the course of a single year, Cross Hanas was ranked as the Red Wings’ 10th-best prospect following the 2023 draft. But with the addition of new talent, the development of some of his counterparts, and a frustrating season that saw him sit as a healthy scratch at times, he finds himself out of the top-15 – let alone the top-10 – in this ranking. He is in need of a bounce-back season, and for more reasons than one.

Hanas is at his best when he moves the puck towards the net. When he is able to build confidence, he becomes on of the most frustrating players for the opposition. He needs to rediscover that in his third pro season; doing so would put him back on the map as a prospect. Through 88 career AHL games, he has 17 goals and 33 points. The 2024-25 season is his last with waiver immunity, but until he makes a bigger impact in the AHL, he isn’t a threat to play on an NHL roster. Still, he has flashed enough since he was drafted that I still think he has it in him to turn things around.

17. (LW) Jakub Rychlovský – Undrafted

Bílí Tygři Liberec (Czechia) – 51 GP, 26 G, 46 P

Previous Rank: New Addition

Every so often, the Red Wings will sign an undrafted European skater to add to their depth chart. Sometimes those players go on to play a good amount of games in the NHL, but oftentimes those players stick around for a year or two and then fade away to become nothing more than a “oh wow” when you look back on old rosters. Jakub Rychlovský is the latest model, and he is coming off of a season that offered a lot of reasons to be excited about him.

Here’s Jakub Rychlovsky (No. 81) at development camp, a free agent #RedWings signed this offseason after he led the Czech League in goals. pic.twitter.com/KbgVueZuMZ — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) July 5, 2024

At 22 years of age, Rychlovský led the top Czech league in goals with 26, and then followed that up by scoring five more in nine playoff games. What he lacks in size (5-foot-10, 181 pounds), he makes up for with an ability to get good shots off and create high-danger chances. There is room to question whether or not his breakout last season was a sign of things to come, but he has the tools to be a contributing member of the Griffins in 2024-25. Signed to a two-year ELC in June, he has some time to get acclimated to the North American game and try to find his scoring touch in the AHL. Personally, I’m eager to see where he ranks six months from now.

16. (C) Max Plante – 2024, 47th Overall

U.S. National U18 Team (National Team Development Program) – 51 GP, 15 G, 61 P

Previous Rank: 2024 Draftee

Son of Derek Plante, a former NHL forward with almost 500 games (regular season and playoffs) to his credit, Max Plante was maybe a bit of a surprise pick for the Red Wings with their second pick in the 2024 draft. But once you take a deeper look at what this player can do, it’s no wonder Detroit’s scouting team had him on their list. Like many others in the Red Wings’ system, he’s a high-compete, high-skill forward that makes unselfish plays with the puck. My THW colleague Evan Sabourin offered a more in-depth look at Plante for those of you that are interested.

Plante projects as a boom-or-bust playmaker as a pro. Over the last two seasons with the National Team Development Program (NTDP), he has the second-most assists; the only player ahead of him is James Hagens, his teammate with the National U18 team and the current favorite to go first overall in the 2025 draft. What is perhaps most encouraging about Plante is that he put up these numbers while playing on the team’s third line. He is committed to play at the University of Minnesota (Duluth) in 2024-25, and it will be interesting to see if his prolific playmaking abilities follow him to campus.

15. (D) Antti Tuomisto – 2019, 35th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 50 GP, 5 G, 17 P

Previous Rank: 24

Antti Tuomisto enjoys the largest jump up the rankings this time around. This is the first time he has ranked within the top-15 since January of 2022. This is due, in large part, to the season he just had in Grand Rapids, his first in the AHL.

At 23 years old, the Finnish defenseman is one of the oldest prospects on this list. He’s a big-bodied defender with a powerful shot and a developing defensive game. After a couple of so-so seasons with the University of Denver from 2020 to 2022, he seemingly rediscovered his game back in Finland during the 2022-23 season. It didn’t take him long to get acclimated to the AHL; he spent a lot of time playing opposite Edvinsson on the Griffins’ top pairing. As things currently stand, he’s in line to play a huge role in Grand Rapids this season. If he does well with the opportunity, he’s going to be pushing for NHL consideration by season’s end.

14. (RW) Jesse Kiiskinen – 2023, 68th Overall

Pelicans (Liiga) – 38 GP, 4 G, 10 P

Previous Rank: New Addition

I’ll be honest, Jesse Kiiskinen has some big shoes to fill. The Finnish winger was acquired along with a second round pick in the 2024 draft from the Nashville Predators earlier this offseason in exchange for defense prospect Andrew Gibson. Prior to that trade, I was seriously considering moving Gibson up into the top-12 as he had a particularly strong season in the Ontario Hockey League. Instead, Kiiskinen debuts where Gibson was last ranked, but this ranking has little to do with the trade that brought him here and a lot to do with what Kiiskinen brings to the table.

When answering a question about the trade, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman noted that Kiiskinen was a player Detroit had on their list for the 2023 draft in a similar range as where they had Gibson. I wholeheartedly believe him because one of the first things you notice about Kiiskinen is his effort level and the motor he plays with. He has a good shot, has experience playing against men in Finland’s top league, and he plays with a high amount of energy. He checks a lot of boxes that the Red Wings look for, and he has a chance to be a sneaky-good addition from the Predators’ system.

13. (LW/RW) Elmer Söderblom – 2019, 159th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 61 GP, 13 G, 29 P

Previous Rank: 12

To me, there is a disconnect between people that watched Elmer Söderblom a lot last season and people that did not. A lot of folks still remember the player that forced his way onto the 2022-23 opening night roster, and that’s fair – he still possesses a lot of the same tools and he is still an absolute unicorn that combines good hands with unreal size. But the inconsistency that landed him in the AHL in the first place still lingers on, and he failed to truly move the needle for the Griffins. That is disappointing because he seemed so close to breaking through, but ultimately there is a reason he was never called up during the 2023-24 campaign.

When he is on his game, Söderblom is one of the most dominant players on the ice. Given his size, he is nearly impossible to contain, and he can score from in-close and from outside of the crease. He is not as physical as you would like from a player of his size; and it almost seems to me like he’s clinging on to the idea of being a skill player when his path forward is probably more on the checking side. This might seem contradictory, but if it were up to me, I would have him up in the NHL this season, even as an extra forward. The 2024-25 season is the last season of his ELC and his last season being waiver-exempt, so I think it behooves the Red Wings to give him a shot to prove he can play a role in the NHL. Detroit could really use the guy that looked like an NHL player a couple years ago….

12. (D) Shai Buium – 2021, 36th Overall

University of Denver (NCAA) – 43 GP, 7 G, 36 P

Previous Rank: 13

Shai Buium enjoyed what can probably be described as the ideal college hockey experience. He and the Denver Pioneers won two championships in his three seasons, including his most recent where he played his biggest role yet. After signing an ELC with the Red Wings in April, he finishes his collegiate career with 75 points in 120 games. Next step: finding his way in the AHL.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Shai Buium to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2024-25 season.



Buium will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.



Details: https://t.co/6KnZkHGpr1 pic.twitter.com/eqkdQdOFRL — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 17, 2024

As a two-way defenseman, Buium is capable of pushing the pace offensively while also taking care of business defensively. He was a key player on special teams for the University of Denver, and he found a way to shine despite playing on the same team as his brother Zeev, who was selected by the Minnesota Wild with the 12th pick in this year’s draft. The elder Buium brother probably still has a couple of years of AHL hockey ahead of him before he’s pushing for NHL minutes, but he is firmly on schedule considering he was always considered a bit more raw in his draft year. He has a chance to earn big minutes in his first season with the Griffins after making a one-game debut with them late last season.

11. (C) Amadeus Lombardi – 2022, 113th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 70 GP, 5 G, 26 P

Previous Rank: 10

If you’re looking for a prospect that is a candidate to break out in 2024-25, look no further than Amadeus Lombardi. After overcoming the learning curve of his first AHL season, he was a plus-player all over the ice, earning the praise of his head coach after their season was over. The offense might not have been as present as he would have liked, but he formed a lot of good habits and established himself as the Griffins’ second line center.

The challenge for Lombardi this season is to translate those habits into offense. Given who he will be competing against, it might be a lot to ask him to center the Griffins’ first line this season, but he can certainly earn big minutes by exhibiting further growth in his two-way game. He has good speed, makes quick plays with the puck, and if he takes his game to the next level, he’s going to become a lot of people’s favorite prospect. Keep an eye on Lombardi this season.

10. (LW) Dmitri Buchelnikov – 2022, 52nd Overall

Admiral Vladivostok (Kontinental Hockey League) – 55 GP, 13 G, 29 P

Previous Rank: 9

Dmitri Buchelnikov continues to get progressively more impressive over in Russia. He had the second-most goals and the third-most points on his team last season, and his overall numbers are somewhat reflective of the team he played with. His offensive instincts are strong, and he is truly emerging as one of the more exciting Russian prospects in the game right now.

Buchelnikov exhibits a killer instinct with the puck on his stick. He has a lethal shot, and it’s easy to imagine him one day becoming the trigger option on an NHL power play. He still needs to add strength to compete against the best athletes in the game, but he has plenty of time to add it as he is still just 20 years old (he turns 21 in September.) He signed a two-year contract with Vityaz of the Kontinental Hockey League, so his ETA in North America has technically moved back a year from what was initially expected. However, as Matvei Michkov showed earlier this offseason, things can always change on that front….

9. (G) Trey Augustine – 2023, 41st Overall

Michigan State University (NCAA) – 35 GP, 23-9-2, 2.96 GAA, .915 SV%

Previous Rank: 11

The “other” goalie in the Red Wings’ pool is anything but a second option. Trey Augustine had a successful freshman season Michigan State, showing that he can be relied upon as the starter for a championship contender. While he wasn’t dominant, he was a source of strength for the Spartans, and he has given us little reason to believe he won’t be able to find another level.

What was particularly impressive to me was how he played at the World Championship after his collegiate season came to an end. Representing the United States in a tournament that features diet Olympic rosters, Augustine was forced into the starting role after Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon left the tournament with a finger injury. Augustine won two out of four starts and held the best goals-against average (1.89) among goalies to play for Team USA (he had a .929 save-percentage as well.) He reads the play well and positions himself to make saves. He’s not the biggest goaltender in the world at 6-foot-1, 183 pounds, but he always stands tall in the crease.

8. (D) William Wallinder – 2020, 32nd Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 65 GP, 3 G, 15 P

Previous Rank: 8

William Wallinder’s first season in the AHL was a work in progress. As the season went on, he started to look comfortable on the blue line in Grand Rapids. By the time the Griffins were in the playoffs, he was finding ways to make plays all over the ice. He’s a player that is at his best when he can move the puck and create offense, but he seemed over the course of the 2023-24 season, he seemed to better understand how defense can create offense.

Wallinder has a huge opportunity in front of him this season. With Edvinsson expected to move to the NHL this season, Wallinder currently projects as the Griffins’ top defender on the left side. He tries to do a lot of the same things that Edvinsson does, so Wallinder should be first in line to absorb some of the minutes Edvinsson is leaving behind. The blue line has become a competitive place in Grand Rapids, so if Wallinder flounders this opportunity, there will be other players eager to take their shot at it. Needless to say, this is a big season for the 2020 second round pick.

7. (G) Sebastian Cossa – 2021, 15th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 40 GP, 22-9-9, 2.41 GAA, .913 SV%

Previous Rank: 7

Sebastian Cossa wasn’t perfect in his first full AHL season, but it went about as well as you could have hoped before the season. After spending the 2022-23 season in the ECHL and seeing a massive jump in his performance after the new year, he enjoyed a similar bump in performance this season with the Griffins. With three years in the Red Wings’ organization under his belt, he has established himself as a goaltender that gets better over the course of the season.

Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Cossa’s talent is evident, even just in the way he composes himself in the crease. It has long been noted that he likes to talk on the ice, and his competitive nature shows itself on and off the ice. Whether he’s challenging his teammates to shootouts in practice or challenging the opposition in a high-stakes playoff game, he likes to win, and he likes being a big reason why his team wins. The challenge for him this season is to push for 50 starts with the Griffins and earn an NHL call-up before season’s end. His rebound control needs work and his movement in the crease can be a bit sloppy, but I’m pretty confident that he’ll continue to iron things out as he progresses.

6. (D) Albert Johansson – 2019, 60th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 66 GP, 6 G, 21 P

Previous Rank: 6

As you may have heard, it’s time for Albert Johansson to sink or swim. That’s because he is no longer exempt from waivers and Yzerman has repeatedly said that he and Jonatan Berggren will both have spots on the roster because of their waiver status. For what it’s worth, I don’t believe Johansson is going to win a roster spot by default – I believe he’ll earn one because he’s one of the organization’s best defenders.

A second round pick in the same draft the Red Wings added Moritz Seider, Johansson has steadily developed his two-way game across three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and two in the AHL. He plays a responsible game, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of pushing the pace offensively. I think he’s the perfect complimentary defenseman, and that was evidenced in games where he played alongside Edvinsson on the Griffins’ top pairing. Ideally, Johansson eventually replaces Olli Määttä in the Red Wings’ lineup, but I wouldn’t write off the possibility that he ascends even higher.

5. (RW) Michael Brandsegg-Nygård – 2024, 15th Overall

Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan) – 41 GP, 8 G, 18 P

Previous Rank: 2024 Draftee

The Red Wings’ top pick in the 2024 draft is very similar to others they have picked in the first round, but he is also quite different. Yes Brandsegg-Nygård is a strong two-way player, but he already has pro size at 6-foot-1, 207 pounds. If he adds, say, 20 more pounds in the coming years, he has potential as a real power forward.

Yes there is some question about whether Brandsegg-Nygård has top line potential, but his shot gives him 30-goal potential in the NHL. As Yzerman said following the first round, Brandsegg-Nygård can really “rip it”, making him one of the best shooters that were available in this year’s draft. The player that comes to mind when thinking of his potential is Marian Hossa, a former Red Wing that scored over 500 goals in the NHL. Brandsegg-Nygård will try to assert himself as an offensive player in the SHL this season. He should have some help from the player that sits atop this ranking….

4. (LW) Carter Mazur – 2021, 70th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 60 GP, 17 G, 37 P

Previous Rank: 5

Arguably my favorite prospect in this pool, Carter Mazur has had success at every level so far. He won a championship with Buium at the University of Denver in 2022, and put up 75 points in 81 collegiate games. In his first AHL season, he finished second in both goals and points, finishing behind Berggren in both categories. At 22 years of age, the Jackson, Michigan-native has a real shot at making some noise in training camp.

'I grew up watching them my whole life.'



Getting used to working with the players you once enjoyed watching takes a while, just ask Carter Mazur #LGRW pic.twitter.com/67cXVx95DC — Locked On Red Wings Podcast (@LO_RedWings) June 26, 2024

Mazur is a scrappy forward that simply plays hockey. He isn’t afraid to battle along the boards, he takes great joy in scoring goals, and he does all the little things you need to do to create offense at the pro level. If another AHL season awaits him, there’s a strong chance he’ll be the team’s top winger and maybe even their top forward. I have compared him to former Red Wing Tyler Bertuzzi for a while now, and I think he will still have a similar level of impact when he arrives in the NHL.

Yes, it’s not if, it’s when.

3. (C) Nate Danielson – 2023, 9th Overall

WHL (2 Teams) – 54 GP, 24 G, 67 P

Previous Rank: 3

If you ranked Red Wings prospects in order of NHL-readiness, Nate Danielson might rank at the top. The organization’s top pick in the 2023 draft was a bit of a pleasant surprise this season. First, he was one of the final cuts of the preseason as he almost forced his way onto the Red Wings’ opening night roster. Then he experienced an offensive explosion once he was traded to the Portland Winterhawks, recording 12 goals and 41 points in 28 games. He followed that up with 24 points in 18 playoff games as the Winterhawks finished as the WHL’s runner-up.

Danielson really established himself as a playmaker this season, and that is his path forward as he looks to begin his pro career. He projects as a second line center, but he showed enough in 2023-24 to make you wonder if his ceiling is higher. He featured in two games of the Griffins’ second round playoff series, and he looked alright considering he was coming off of a long, emotional playoff run in the WHL. If he can add some strength to his frame this summer, he’s going to be in that group pushing for NHL playing time come training camp.

2. (F) Marco Kasper – 2022, 8th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 71 GP, 14 G, 35 P

Previous Rank: 4

Like Cossa, Marco Kasper’s season was more and more impressive as the season progressed. The Red Wings’ top pick in the 2022 draft took a little while to find his footing in his first season in North America. Once he found it, however, he looked like the player that earned a cup of coffee in the NHL late in the 2022-23 season.

Kasper is at his best when he frustrates his opponents. He can make skilled plays with the puck and his offensive instincts are perhaps a bit undersold, but he excels at making life hard for the opposition in all areas of the ice. He likes to stir the pot after the whistle, and he goes to the net in search of garbage goals in the crease. He supplanted Lombardi as the Griffins’ second line center in the second half of the season, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds himself on the wing in Detroit, even just at the start of his NHL career. He has a skillset tailor-made for the pro level and he showed that in Grand Rapids. He joins Danielson and Mazur as forwards that should push for an NHL roster spot in the Fall.

1. (D) Axel Sandin Pellikka – 2023, 17th Overall

Skellefteå AIK (SHL) – 39 GP, 10 G, 18 P

Previous Rank: 2

With Edvinsson graduating from this list, another Swedish defenseman has taken his place. Axel Sandin Pellikka was the Red Wings’ second pick of the 2023 draft, but, in my opinion, he is the organization’s best prospect. He has a chance to become a truly elite-level player, and that’s the kind of talent Detroit needs to climb the hierarchy of the NHL.

Sandin Pellikka has a killer instinct with the puck that is hard to teach. He makes decisive reads and is willing to make a solo effort to make a play. His offense is what makes the headlines, but he is an efficient player in his own end as well. Despite being one of the smaller defenders in Detroit’s system, it’s easy to envision him taking charge of the back end, even in a future where Edvinsson, Seider and him are all on the Red Wings’ blue line. He’s a future power play quarterback, a potential number one defenseman in the mold of Kris Letang, and the most exciting player in this prospect pool.

Top Prospects by Position

Left Wing Center Right Wing Carter Mazur Marco Kasper Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Dmitri Buchelnikov Nate Danielson Jesse Kiiskinen Elmer Söderblom Amadeus Lombardi Jakub Rychlovský Max Plante Cross Hanas Redmond Savage Dylan James Emmett Finnie Noah Dower Nilsson Ondřej Becher Liam Dower Nilsson

Left Defense Right Defense Albert Johansson Axel Sandin Pellikka William Wallinder Antti Tuomisto Shai Buium Eemil Viro

Goalie Sebastian Cossa Trey Augustine

