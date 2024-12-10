Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Blue Jackets – 12/10/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (12-12-4) at BLUE JACKETS (12-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Egor Zamula, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report:

  • The Flyers are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. 

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk — Sean Monahan — Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
Zachary Aston-Reese — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Justin Danforth — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Mikael Pyyhtia

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

  • Sillinger is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday with a lower-body injury.
  • Chinakhov, a forward who has missed six games since Nov. 29, is “not close” to returning, coach Dean Evason said.

