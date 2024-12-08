Projected Lineups for Utah vs Flyers – 12/8/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (11-11-4) at FLYERS (12-11-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo

Jaxson Stauber

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday.

Stauber will make his second start of the season after Vejmelka made 23 saves in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Utah coach Andre Tourigny said that would be the only lineup change.

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula — Nick Seeler

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Status report

Fedotov is expected to start after Kolosov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins.

