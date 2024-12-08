Projected Lineups for Utah vs Flyers – 12/8/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (11-11-4) at FLYERS (12-11-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo
Jaxson Stauber
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday.
- Stauber will make his second start of the season after Vejmelka made 23 saves in a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres. Utah coach Andre Tourigny said that would be the only lineup change.
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula — Nick Seeler
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Status report
- Fedotov is expected to start after Kolosov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins.
