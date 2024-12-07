Bruins’ Trent Frederic Strikes Twice in 4-3 OT Win vs. Flyers

The Boston Bruins (15-11-3) extended their winning streak to four games with a comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers (12-11-4) at TD Garden. Down by two goals entering the third period, they mounted a great effort to become overtime victors, 4-3.

Game Recap

Seven minutes into the first period, Matvei Michkov became the first rookie to reach the double-digit goal mark this season. On the power play, he struck on a one-timer with assists coming from Sean Couturier and Emil Andrae. When the first period was nearing its end, Michkov became the first rookie to reach 11 goals, too, courtesy of a cross-ice assist from Travis Sanheim.

The Bruins got some life in the second period off of a Trent Frederic power-play goal. Mason Lohrei and Morgan Geekie put up the helpers, briefly swinging the momentum heavily in Boston’s favor before the tides calmed a bit.

In the final five minutes of the second period, Cam York extended the Flyers’ lead back to two goals, a 3-1 score. Sanheim notched his second assist of the afternoon while fellow Team Canada member (4 Nations Face-Off) Travis Konecny got the other helper.

Like Michkov, Frederic doubled up on goals for the afternoon to make it 3-2. His third-period tally, with assists from Charlie Coyle and Mark Kastelic, got the Bruins back in the game again.

When they needed it most, Boston’s captain stepped up to tie the game 3-3. Brad Marchand scored a breakaway goal from Justin Brazeau as the contest neared its last five minutes.

With the momentum fully in their grasp, the Bruins weren’t able to settle the score in regulation but were in overtime. Pavel Zacha struck in the extra frame to give his team the 4-3 comeback win.

The netminders who suited up were rookie Aleksei Kolosov for the Flyers and fellow youngster Jeremy Swayman. Kolosov, after allowing four goals on 20 shots against the Florida Panthers, was solid between the pipes but his 27 saves on 31 shots don’t exactly show it. For the Bruins, Swayman kept his team in the game with 23 saves on 26 shots, especially strong after the first period.

What’s Next on the Schedule for the Flyers & Bruins?

Next up, the Flyers will be back in action on their home ice versus the Utah Hockey Club tomorrow (Dec. 8). As for the Bruins, they’ll be on the road for their next contest on Tuesday (Dec. 10) against the Winnipeg Jets.