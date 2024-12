Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Blues – 12/7/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (13-12-2) at OILERS (14-10-2)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel

Justin Faulk — Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Alexandre Texier

Injured: None

Status report

Faulk will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury. He will replace defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who is healthy

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate.

