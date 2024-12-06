Oilers Acquire Perreault From Canadiens in Exchange for Hoefenmayer

On Friday (Dec. 6), the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens completed a trade. In a one-for-one swap, the Oilers trade 25-year-old defender Noel Hoefenmayer to the Canadiens in exchange for 22-year-old forward Jacob Perreault.

The #Oilers have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer. https://t.co/wDQumFoVjG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 6, 2024

Hoefenmayer was a fourth-round pick in 2017 to the Arizona Coyotes at 108th overall after a strong showing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Ottawa 67’s where he scored 14 goals and added 26 assists for 40 points through 62 games. This season with the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League (AHL), he has scored one goal and added six assists for seven points through 11 games. In 149 career AHL games, he has scored 21 goals and added 51 assists for 72 points. He has no NHL experience.

Perreault was a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft at 27th overall to the Anaheim Ducks after a strong season in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting where he scored 39 goals and added 31 assists for 70 points through 57 games. This season he had no points in the AHL with the Laval Rocket through six games. He has played five games in the ECHL scoring one goal and adding four assists for five points. Through 180 career AHL games, he has scored 33 goals and added 60 assists for 93 points.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.