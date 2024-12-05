Projected Lineups for Blues vs Flames – 12/5/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Calgary Flames tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (12-12-2) at FLAMES (13-9-4)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Justin Faulk (upper body)

Status report

The Blues and Flames each held an optional morning skate.

Buchnevich, a forward who has missed two games, and Faulk, a defenseman who did not play in a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, both skated Thursday morning. Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he’d know more about their availability in the afternoon.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Walker Duehr

Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Ryan Lomberg

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Status report

Kuzmenko, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game.

Kirkland underwent season-ending ACL surgery, the Flames announced Wednesday. The center was injured in the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets last Friday.

