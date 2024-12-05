Projected Lineups for Blues vs Flames – 12/5/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Calgary Flames tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (12-12-2) at FLAMES (13-9-4)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier
Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Justin Faulk (upper body)
Status report
- The Blues and Flames each held an optional morning skate.
- Buchnevich, a forward who has missed two games, and Faulk, a defenseman who did not play in a 4-1 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, both skated Thursday morning. Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he’d know more about their availability in the afternoon.
Latest for THW:
- Flames Were Interested in Holloway & Broberg Offer Sheets, Insider Claims
- Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Jets – 12/3/24
- Blues’ Jim Montgomery Needs to Focus on Chemistry With Forward Lines
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Ryan Lomberg
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley
Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)
Status report
- Kuzmenko, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game.
- Kirkland underwent season-ending ACL surgery, the Flames announced Wednesday. The center was injured in the first period of a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets last Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Flames Should Do Everything Possible to Move Kadri to Maple Leafs
- Flames Were Interested in Holloway & Broberg Offer Sheets, Insider Claims
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 3-0 Win Over the Blue Jackets