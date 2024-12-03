Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Jets – 12/3/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (11-12-2) at JETS (18-7-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier
Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Scott Perunovich (illness)
Status report
- Hofer will make his first start since making 27 saves in a 5-2 win at the New York Rangers on Nov. 25.
- Buchnevich, a forward, skated Tuesday but is expected to miss his second straight game.
- Leddy, a defenseman who is on injured reserve and has not played since Oct. 15, also skated Tuesday but is not expected to play.
- Perunovich, a defenseman, did not take part in the Blues morning skate Tuesday.
More from THW:
- Blues’ Jim Montgomery Needs to Focus on Chemistry With Forward Lines
- Blues Look Improved Under New Head Coach Jim Montgomery Through 3 Games
- Blues New Head Coach Jim Montgomery Can Be the Solution to Team’s Problems
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Vladislav Namestnikov — Mark Scheifele
Cole Perfetti — Brad Lambert — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)
Status report
- The Jets placed Ehlers, a forward, on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Friday.
- Lambert was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he will enter the lineup and center the second line, with Namestnikov moving to the first line and Vilardi to the second.
- Heinola enters the lineup in place of Miller, a defenseman.
More from THW:
- Jets’ Ehlers Out At Least a Week Due to Lower-Body Injury
- Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Stars – 12/01/24
- 3 Keys to Jets’ Success in December 2024