Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Jets – 12/3/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (11-12-2) at JETS (18-7-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Ryan Suter — Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Scott Perunovich (illness)

Status report

Hofer will make his first start since making 27 saves in a 5-2 win at the New York Rangers on Nov. 25.

Buchnevich, a forward, skated Tuesday but is expected to miss his second straight game.

Leddy, a defenseman who is on injured reserve and has not played since Oct. 15, also skated Tuesday but is not expected to play.

Perunovich, a defenseman, did not take part in the Blues morning skate Tuesday.

More from THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Vladislav Namestnikov — Mark Scheifele

Cole Perfetti — Brad Lambert — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Haydn Fleury — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Colin Miller

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Status report

The Jets placed Ehlers, a forward, on injured reserve Tuesday, retroactive to Friday.

Lambert was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; he will enter the lineup and center the second line, with Namestnikov moving to the first line and Vilardi to the second.

Heinola enters the lineup in place of Miller, a defenseman.

More from THW: