Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Golden Knights – 12/3/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (13-9-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-7-3)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Kasperi Kapanen
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Oilers held an optional morning skate on Tuesday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: None
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-0 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.
- Stone, a forward, skated in a full-contact jersey Tuesday but will miss his 12th straight game; he could return at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
