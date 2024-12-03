Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Golden Knights – 12/3/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Kasperi Kapanen

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark

Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate on Tuesday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-0 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.

Stone, a forward, skated in a full-contact jersey Tuesday but will miss his 12th straight game; he could return at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

