Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Golden Knights – 12/3/24

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (13-9-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-7-3)

10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Kasperi Kapanen
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Drake Caggiula — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed), Evander Kane (hip), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Oilers held an optional morning skate on Tuesday.

Latest for THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-0 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday.
  • Stone, a forward, skated in a full-contact jersey Tuesday but will miss his 12th straight game; he could return at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner