4 Things the Canadiens Need During Their 5-Game Homestand

For the Montreal Canadiens, December brings with it an air of familiarity. The NHL schedule makers tend to hand Montreal plenty of home games at the start of the month before sending them on the road for Christmas and New Year’s. As such, the Canadiens start a five-game stretch at the Bell Centre on Tuesday (Dec. 3) versus the New York Islanders. What should they strive to accomplish? What should be expected? Let’s discuss.

1: Integrating Patrik Laine Into the Offence

As this writer was prepping the article, news broke that forward Patrik Laine will make his season debut against the Islanders. Laine was viewed as a massive coup by Canadiens’ general manager Kent Hughes when he acquired him via trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in August.

Then came his knee injury in a preseason game versus, of all teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs, which was estimated to set back Laine’s participation with the Habs for two tor three months. Thankfully no surgery was required for the sprain.

The 26-year-old started skating with the team in November, which was a terrific sign. Whether it’s the miracle of modern medicine, a good diet, inspiring dedication, or a cocktail made with each, the Finn is officially part of the active roster again.

The catch is that all the questions pundits and supporters had in August and September have never been answered and it’s December. Who will his best line partners be? Is he a good fit with the club at all? Can he rekindle some of the offensive magic of yesteryear?

As per online reporters, it seems he’ll start his Canadiens’ regular-season career with Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach as linemates. It’s potentially a great choice. Take a proven offensive threat (Laine) and include him on a line with a young talent that shows sparks of genius (Slafkovsky) and a player whose full potential has never been unlocked (Dach).

The Canadiens get at an early Christmas present early this year. One hopes it won’t need to be returned to sender.

2: Find Points Against Beatable Opponents

It’s one thing to argue about the positive takeaways in a defeat, as we did after the Nov. 30 match against the New York Rangers. An even better takeaway, especially for a team that needs to find some rhythm, is a point or two in the standings.

Here are Montreal’s opponents on this five-game home stand:

The Islanders on Dec. 3

The Nashville Predators on Dec. 5

The Washington Capitals on Dec. 7

The Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 9

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12

The Islanders match is special since Canadiens legend Patrick Roy will be back in Montreal. But as a team, Roy’s ensemble isn’t much to write home about. They rest on 24 points, a 9-10-6 record, and a minus-9 goal differential. To be fair, they are probably looking at the Habs as a relatively easy way to pick up a pair of points but it is a winnable game for Montreal. It’s certainly one that can be pushed to the extra session to guarantee a minimum of one point.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Speaking of winnable games, Nashville, Anaheim, and Pittsburgh are all ripe for the taking. The Predators are experiencing a calamitous campaign compared to what their preseason expectations were when Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault joined in free agency. Not helping is their 21st-ranked goals against average (GAA) of 3.13 as of Dec. 3. Those are two points begging to be plucked.

Anaheim and Pittsburgh are more on the Islanders’ level. They aren’t terrible, but have lost enough games (sometimes badly) to let it be known that both are still works in progress. The Penguins have a minus-28 goal differential as of Dec. 3. That’s worse than Montreal’s minus-25. Shockingly or embarrassingly – it depends on who one asks – the Canadiens have lost twice to the Penguins this season (6-3 at home on Oct. 14 and 3-1 away on Nov. 2). Third time’s a charm?

The one behemoth in the mix is on Saturday, Dec. 9, when the Capitals are in town. Even without their living legend Alexander Ovechkin (injured), the Caps are holding their own just fine. At the time of publication, they’re on a run of four wins, are 17-6-1, and sit in second in the Metropolitan Division. They also sport, at the time of publication, the NHL’s best attack, having netted 101 goals.

3: Get Newhook, Primeau, & Dach Going

There are have been plenty of groans, audible or typed on social media, about some Canadiens’ players who aren’t performing up to par.

Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, and backup netminder Cayden Primeau are players who, for all sorts of reasons, have annoyed the experts and fanbase. Newhook is not scoring as expected (five goals in 24 games), Primeau is giving up too many of them (4.45 goals against average), and Dach, well, the minus-20 rating says a lot. Not the whole story, but a lot.

This home stretch is an opportunity to gain some confidence. Playing Primeau in the Nashville and Anaheim games is a sensible option. Neither club’s attack strikes fear, and Primeau could use some easy games. We’re being very liberal with the word “easy.” This is the NHL, where anything can happen on a given night.

Newhook — and especially Dach — need momentum boosters. That Dach will play with Slafkovsky and Laine is interesting. We shall see if that works, but something has to. Likewise for Newhook; he was not brought in to be a star like Nick Suzuki or Cole Caufield, but his season is underwhelming.

4: Fan Support

They say this is the season of giving. In that spirit, and at the risk of sounding saccharine, the Canadiens need support. Not more trading or calling players up and down from the American Hockey League (the Joshua Roy experiment is already over), but from the fans. Does Dach need more people booing him? He’s well aware of his mediocre play.

This home stretch is not just a test for the club but one for the fans. Canadiens supporters are remarkably loyal and stick with this franchise though thick and thin. The club can be a disaster on the ice, yet attendance remains among the highest in the NHL. Now is one of those times when these young players — Lane Hutson, Arber Xhekaj, Kaiden Ghule, Dach, Slafkovsky – need the home crowd’s support more than ever. Everyone knows this team is a work in progress. It’s not a secret.

If you happen to attend any of these games and have a penchant for showing up early to wave and watch warm-ups or hold up a sign in support, have at it. In more ways than one, everyone is in this together.