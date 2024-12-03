Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Flames – 12/3/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (11-9-3) at FLAMES (12-9-4)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Zachary Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov — Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Mikael Pyyhtia, Jack Johnson, Jet Greaves

Injured: Boone Jenner (shoulder), Erik Gudbranson (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

Status report

  • Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday.
  • The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman — Connor Zary — Walker Duehr
Jakob Pelletier — Kevin Rooney — Ryan Lomberg

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Joel Hanley

Injured: Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Status report

  • Kuzmenko will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.
  • Duehr and Pelletier, recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Monday, each will each make his season debut for the Flames.

