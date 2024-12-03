Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Wild – 12/3/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (13-7-3) at WILD (16-4-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Max Sasson — Aatu Raty — Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Vancouver did not hold a morning skate.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Liam Ohgren, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

Status report

Zuccarello was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. The forward last played Nov. 14.

Lauko, a forward, and Brodin, a defenseman, were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Each has missed the past three games.

Ohgren, a forward, and Wallstedt, a goalie, were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

