Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Wild – 12/3/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (13-7-3) at WILD (16-4-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Max Sasson — Aatu Raty — Danton Heinen

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

  • Vancouver did not hold a morning skate.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson
Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: Liam Ohgren, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

Status report

  • Zuccarello was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. The forward last played Nov. 14.
  • Lauko, a forward, and Brodin, a defenseman, were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Each has missed the past three games.
  • Ohgren, a forward, and Wallstedt, a goalie, were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

