Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Wild – 12/3/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (13-7-3) at WILD (16-4-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Max Sasson — Aatu Raty — Danton Heinen
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman
Injured: Derek Forbort (knee), Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report
- Vancouver did not hold a morning skate.
Latest for THW:
- 7 Canucks Leading Them Through Adversity This Season
- Canucks Ride Jake DeBrusk’s Hat Trick to 5-4 Overtime Win Against Red Wings
- NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Rangers, Canucks, Bruins
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc Andre-Fleury
Scratched: Liam Ohgren, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)
Status report
- Zuccarello was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday. The forward last played Nov. 14.
- Lauko, a forward, and Brodin, a defenseman, were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Each has missed the past three games.
- Ohgren, a forward, and Wallstedt, a goalie, were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- David Jiříček Brings Size & Youth to Wild Defensive Core
- 3 Takeaways for Wild’s Win Over the Predators
- Wild’s Spurgeon Hero Again in OT Win Over the Predators‘