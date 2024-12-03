Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Captials – 12/3/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (9-13-5) at CAPITALS (17-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MNMT

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status report

Vlasic, a defenseman, practiced Monday, skated Tuesday and could play before the end of the Sharks’ six-game road trip, coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate.

Ovechkin skated lightly Monday for the first time since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.

Milano, a forward who hasn’t played since Nov. 6, skated in a noncontact jersey before Capitals practice.

