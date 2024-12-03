Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Captials – 12/3/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (9-13-5) at CAPITALS (17-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MNMT
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson, Ethan Cardwell
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)
Status report
- Vlasic, a defenseman, practiced Monday, skated Tuesday and could play before the end of the Sharks’ six-game road trip, coach Ryan Warsofsky said.
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals held an optional morning skate.
- Ovechkin skated lightly Monday for the first time since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.
- Milano, a forward who hasn’t played since Nov. 6, skated in a noncontact jersey before Capitals practice.
