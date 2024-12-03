Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Captials – 12/3/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (9-13-5) at CAPITALS (17-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MNMT

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status report

  • Vlasic, a defenseman, practiced Monday, skated Tuesday and could play before the end of the Sharks’ six-game road trip, coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre — Lars Eller — Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

  • The Capitals held an optional morning skate.
  • Ovechkin skated lightly Monday for the first time since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18.
  • Milano, a forward who hasn’t played since Nov. 6, skated in a noncontact jersey before Capitals practice.

