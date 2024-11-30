Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Kraken – 11/30/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (8-13-5) at KRAKEN (11-12-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
Ty Dellandrea — Nico Sturm — Ethan Cardwell

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status report

  • Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after facing each other in San Jose on Friday, an 8-5 Sharks win.
  • The Sharks won the first of the two-game, home-and-home set 8-5.
  • Granlund, a forward, returned Friday after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

