Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Kraken – 11/30/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (8-13-5) at KRAKEN (11-12-1)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
Ty Dellandrea — Nico Sturm — Ethan Cardwell
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after facing each other in San Jose on Friday, an 8-5 Sharks win.
- The Sharks won the first of the two-game, home-and-home set 8-5.
- Granlund, a forward, returned Friday after missing two games with an upper-body injury.
More from THW:
- Sharks Win High-Scoring Affair Over Kraken 7-5
- Checking in on Sharks Rookies Macklin Celebrini & Will Smith at American Thanksgiving
- Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Sharks – 11/29/24
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Daniel Sprong
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
More from THW:
- Sharks Win High-Scoring Affair Over Kraken 7-5
- Kraken’s Shane Wright Still Searching for Consistency
- Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Sharks – 11/29/24