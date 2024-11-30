Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Kraken – 11/30/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (8-13-5) at KRAKEN (11-12-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith

Ty Dellandrea — Nico Sturm — Ethan Cardwell

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after facing each other in San Jose on Friday, an 8-5 Sharks win.

Granlund, a forward, returned Friday after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Ryan Winterton

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

