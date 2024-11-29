Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Sharks – 11/29/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (11-11-1) at SHARKS (7-13-5)

3:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Daniel Sprong

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Ethan Cardwell — Nico Sturm — Will Smith

Klim Kostin — Ty Dellandrea — Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status report

Goodrow, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he was injured in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Ethan Cardwell was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will play his fourth NHL game.

Granlund, a forward who has missed the past two games, took line rushes during practice, but Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he is a game-time decision.

