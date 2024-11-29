Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Sharks – 11/29/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (11-11-1) at SHARKS (7-13-5)
3:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Daniel Sprong
Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura — Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Ethan Cardwell — Nico Sturm — Will Smith
Klim Kostin — Ty Dellandrea — Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)
Status report
- Goodrow, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he was injured in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.
- Ethan Cardwell was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League and will play his fourth NHL game.
- Granlund, a forward who has missed the past two games, took line rushes during practice, but Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he is a game-time decision.
