Ducks Defeat the Kraken 5-2

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), the Anaheim Ducks exacted a measure of vengeance for their loss to the Seattle Kraken at home on Monday. They were the visitors this time and ensured that Seattle would not earn a two-game sweep by taming their opponents to the tune of a 5-2 victory.

Ducks Get Going Early

Plenty of games hold moments within them that can shift momentum’s balance. Such was the case in Wednesday’s matchup when, barely two minutes in, Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz found himself alone in front of Anaheim crease keeper John Gibson. Not only did the netminder expertly repel the initial wrist shot, but he managed to block the backhander whilst sprawled on the ice.

As it were, the visitors took that moment of brilliance and saw their confidence grow. Frank Vatrano tallied the evening’s first goal at 8:23 of the initial period via a spin move and a backhand through traffic. The dividend was earned through good pressure by the Ducks and a turnover in the opponent’s zone.

Then, at 12:43, Brett Leason raced out on the right side and sent a decent wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle that somehow trickled through Joey Daccord for a 2-0 lead.

Seattle halved the deficit at 16:34 when Eeli Tolvanen made good on some quick and precise passing between himself, Yanni Gourde, and Brandon Tanev. Gibson was caught in the moment and hardly moved as the puck went roof.

Anaheim Deals with Seattle Comeback Attempt

It looked as if momentum had truly shifted in the middle frame. The Kraken’s Oliver Bjorkstrand went unmarked in the slot by two Ducks players and one-timed a pass from Shane Wright at 8:58.

But this Anaheim squad was intent on returning the favor of losing to Seattle at home two nights ago. Their effort was rewarded at 10:02 when tremendous pressure along the boards in Seattle’s zone allowed Alex Killorn to sneak unnoticed in the slot and rifle home a powerful shot to make it 3-2.

Alex Killorn, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Anaheim then executed the classic momentum gainer of scoring in the final minute of a period. With Seattle down a man, good puck cycling eventually gave Cutter Gauthier the time and space to send a scintillating wrister through a screen and beyond Daccord at 19:23 for a 4-2 advantage.

The third period saw some intense goalie action at both ends and for different reasons. Anaheim’s Jansen Harkins skated into Daccord despite wide-open ice all around him. No penalty was called, thus prompting the classic “Refs, you expletive!” from the home crowd. Shortly thereafter, while killing a penalty, Gibson stonewalled Gourde on a breakaway.

At 13:55, Trevor Zegras pounced on an airborne puck after a shot block and slotted home the disc for a 5-2 lead the Ducks would not relinquish.

A lot can be made of Anaheim’s 27th-ranked attack netting five times, but Gibson did a lot of heavy lifting with stops in key moments. He shielded his net from 43 of the 45 shots it faced.

The Ducks get to enjoy Thanksgiving before hosting the Los Angeles Kings on Friday afternoon (Nov. 29). The Kraken will be back in action in San Jose to face the Sharks, also on Friday.