Kings Defeat Jets 4-1

The Winnipeg Jets (18-5-0) and the Los Angeles Kings (12-8-3) faced off on Wednesday night (Nov. 27) at Crypto.com Arena in Southern California. In a physical and close-fought game, the Kings emerged victorious while the Jets, despite their impressive record, struggled to defeat the home team in a tough battle of 4-1, snapping the NHL’s best record of the 2024-25 season.

Kings and Jets Locked In a Tight First Period

An early power-play goal by Anže Kopitar gave the Kings a 1-0 lead early on. At 14:42 of the first period, Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck robbed a shot from Alex Laferriere and prevented him from scoring another goal. Kings’ goaltender David Rittich made a clutch save to avoid a wraparound goal by Mason Appleton. The physical intensity escalated in the closing minutes of the first period when Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo and Kings forward Tanner Jeannot received offsetting cross-checking penalties and a brief shoving match ensued before both teams headed to their locker rooms.

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jets Strike Back as Kings Net Another

The second period began with a penalty shot awarded to Jets forward and ex-King Rasmus Kupari, as he missed the net for what could’ve been a tie game. The Kings aim to score frenzied in response to the potential goal. Phil Danault capitalized on a defensive lapse to give the home team a 2-0 lead against the current best NHL team of the season. Ex-King Gabriel Vilardi struck back and opened the scoring for the Jets on a power-play goal as the Kings’ lead was cut into half, 2-1 in an action-packed play in downtown Los Angeles.

Kings Fight to the Final Whistle

In the final period, the Kings extended their lead as Kevin Fiala netted his first goal of the night on a deflected shot. The Jets pulled their goalie as the game winded down, but couldn’t produce offensive opportunities. Kempe sealed the deal with an empty-net goal. David Rittich made 14 saves to achieve his 100th career NHL win. The Kings sprang back from a disappointing loss to the San Jose Sharks, while the Jets may need to regroup and capitalize on power-play opportunities. The Kings are heading on to battle the Anaheim Ducks on Friday afternoon as the Jets take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the evening.