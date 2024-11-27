Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Sharks – 11/27/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (9-11-1) at SHARKS (7-12-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)

Status report

Zub, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday; the Senators recalled Sebrango, a defenseman, from Belleville of the American Hockey League.

Cousins, a forward, didn’t participate in the morning skate; Gregor could return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. Senators coach Travis Green said Gregor will be a game-time decision.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Will Smith

Klim Kostin — Ty Dellandrea — Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

Granlund, a forward, was on the ice for morning skate but will miss his second straight game. He is day to day.

Thompson, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the AHL, and goalie Yaroslav Askarov was sent down.

