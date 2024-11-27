Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Sharks – 11/27/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (9-11-1) at SHARKS (7-12-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Claude Giroux — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: David Perron, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Nick Cousins (undisclosed), Artem Zub (foot)
Status report
- Zub, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday; the Senators recalled Sebrango, a defenseman, from Belleville of the American Hockey League.
- Cousins, a forward, didn’t participate in the morning skate; Gregor could return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. Senators coach Travis Green said Gregor will be a game-time decision.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Will Smith
Klim Kostin — Ty Dellandrea — Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun — Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
- Granlund, a forward, was on the ice for morning skate but will miss his second straight game. He is day to day.
- Thompson, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the AHL, and goalie Yaroslav Askarov was sent down.
