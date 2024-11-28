Blues’ Jordan Binnington Becomes Franchise Wins Leader

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has become the franchise’s all-time leader in wins with tonight’s (Nov. 27) victory over the New Jersey Devils. The 31-year-old netminder stopped 32 of 32 shots to defeat the Devils 3-0. He improves his record on the season to 7-9-1.

With the victory, Binnington passed Mike Liut by securing his 152nd career win with the Blues, doing so in 49 fewer games than Liut. Binnington improves his career record to 152-103-32 over 290 starts and 298 games, all with the Blues.

Binnington infamously joined the Blues amid their struggles in the 2018-19 NHL season. He made his season debut on Dec. 16 and collected his first win on Jan. 7 with a shutout against the Philadelphia Flyers. He finished the season with a 24-5-1 record, 1.89 goals against average (GAA), a .927 save percentage (SV%), and a career-high five shutouts. In that time, the Blues rose from last place in the NHL standings to a playoff spot in the Central Division. He was also the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in February 2019.

In the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Binnington started all 26 of the team’s games, going 16-10 with a 2.46 GAA and a .914 SV%. In Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, he stopped 32 of 33 shots faced en route to a 4-1 victory. He finished second in Conn Smythe Trophy voting, garnering five first-place votes while falling short of teammate and Blues’ captain, Ryan O’Reilly.

Binnington is currently in year four of a six-year, $36 million contract. He has been the Blues starter since his dominant run in the 2018-19 season and will only continue to grow his franchise record in wins through the remainder of his St. Louis career. The Blues next play on Saturday (Nov. 30) against the Philadelphia Flyers.