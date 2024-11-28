Nathan MacKinnon Passes Michel Goulet for 4th-Most Games Played in Avalanche History

With the start of tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, center Nathan MacKinnon will play his 814th game for the Colorado Avalanche and pass Michel Goulet for the fourth-most games played in franchise history. Goulet played for the Quebec Nordiques from 1979 to 1990 before they relocated to Colorado. MacKinnon has played since he was selected first overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and is currently in his 12th season in the NHL. The franchise record for games played is Adam Foote with 967 games played.

Tonight Nathan MacKinnon will pass Michel Goulet on the franchise games played leaderboard and is now 4th all time #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/4XfqnTdpBm — Avs Stats (@avsstats) November 27, 2024

MacKinnon’s time with the Avalanche has seen him consistently establish records within the franchise’s history. He has already set multiple single-season franchise records, such as points (140), shots (405), goals created (51.1), and more, but he is quickly climbing the franchise’s all-time ranks. He is third in assists, fourth in points, and second in shots, some of which are likely to be broken depending on how well he plays in the coming years.

With seven goals and 28 assists for 35 points in 22 games played this season, he looks to continue where he finished last season with a career-high 51 goals and 89 assists for 140 points. He ended the season by taking home the Ted Lindsay Award and Hart Memorial Trophy.