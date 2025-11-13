Jordan Binnington May Already Be the Blues’ Best Goaltender of All-Time

Jordan Binnington made history during Tuesday’s game. He played in his 348th game with the St. Louis Blues, putting him atop the franchise’s record of most games by a goalie. It is just the latest achievement for the Ontario native. A former All-Star, the franchise leader in wins and games played by a goaltender, a 4 Nations Face-Off champion, and a Stanley Cup champion, Binnington has had an excellent career, all while wearing the Blue Note. In fact, he may already be the Blues’ best goaltender of all time.

A Championship Pedigree

After appearing in one game during the 2015-16 season, Binnington jumped onto the NHL scene in January 2019 for the slumping Blues. In just a few months, he turned the Blues from a last-place team to just missing out on a division title. He posted a 24-5-1 record alongside a .927 save percentage (SV%) and a 1.89 goals-against average (GAA). His historic rookie season earned him votes for the Calder Trophy, although he would not win it.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Binnington continued his dominance. He went 16-10 with a .914 SV%. Furthermore, he played in and won all 16 games for the Blues as they won their first Stanley Cup. In the Cup-clinching Game 7, he stopped 38 of 39 shots.

Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues hoists the Stanley Cup (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Binnington became the goalie to finally win the Stanley Cup for the Blues. Many great goalies have played for the Blues. There were even some excellent ones shortly before his arrival. Yet, it was the goalie no one expected who emerged and brought the Stanley Cup to St. Louis.

Binnington may have been a rookie, but he certainly did not look nervous.

Comparing Other Greats

Winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup is definitely an accomplishment. Still, it does not automatically make one the best in franchise history. As mentioned earlier, the Blues have had some great goalies who deserve to be in contention for the title of the best in franchise history.

Mike Liut

Mike Liut was the franchise leader in wins and games played until Binnington broke both records within a year of each other. At the peak of his career, Liut was one of the best goalies in the league. He was a finalist for the Hart Trophy in 1981. Furthermore, he was a workhorse, often starting 60 or more games a season during an era of higher scoring.

Jordan Binnington 'truly honored and humbled' to pass Mike Liut in record book https://t.co/1u7GEonN84 — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) November 12, 2025

Glenn Hall

The Blues have two Conn Smythe winners despite just one Stanley Cup. Glenn Hall carried the Blues to the Stanley Cup Final in 1968, 1969, and 1970. Despite being swept in the 1968 Stanley Cup Final, Hall was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for his performance, as he kept the Blues in all four games (each was decided by one goal).

Curtis Joseph

“CuJo” was one of the most athletic and electric goalies to wear the Blue Note. Curtis Joseph played for a Blues team with a thin defensive line, but kept the Blues competitive. Furthermore, he had clutch moments in the playoffs, making him a hero in the eyes of Blues fans hoping for the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

Brian Elliott

Like Binnington, the Blues were not aware how good Brian Elliott would be when they signed him before the 2011-12 season. From 2011 to 2016, the “Moose” posted some of the best seasons in franchise history. In his first season with the Blues, Elliott led the NHL with a .940 SV% and a 1.56 GAA. Furthermore, he won the Jennings Trophy alongside Jaroslav Halak. Elliott’s best moments came during the 2016 Playoffs, when he helped the Blues reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2001.

Each Goaltender Brings Something to Blues’ History

When these Blues’ greats are compared, something specific stands out about each of them. Liut was consistent. Joseph was explosive in the playoffs. Elliott was an unexpected source of efficiency. Hall has the legacy of his Conn Smythe performance in 1968.

Yet, Binnington did the one thing none of the others managed to do: lead the Blues to their first Stanley Cup. Where does this place him among the Blues’ great goaltenders?

Binnington’s Place in Modern Blues’ History

Binnington followed his 2019 championship season with his only All-Star appearance (to date) in 2019-20. However, he struggled in the playoffs as the Blues’ Cup defense ended in the first round. The next three seasons would have their moments of turbulence. From on-ice outbursts to temporarily losing the starting job to Ville Husso, some wondered if Binnington was no longer the backbone of the Blues.

In 2023-24, Binnington proved he was still the man for the Blues between the pipes. That season, he posted a SV% above .910 for the first time since 2021. His 2.84 GAA was his first under 3.00 since the 2021 season. Those numbers become more impressive due to the Blues having a weaker defensive core in front of him. In 2024-25, he helped the Blues accelerate their rebuild and return to the playoffs.

Binnington’s fierce competitiveness has become an integral part of the Blues’ identity and is a nod to past greats. He plays with an edge that mirrors Joseph. His overall consistency and spot at the top of the Blues’ all-time lists mirror Liut. His emergence mirrors Elliott. Lastly, his ability to keep the Blues competitive mirrors Hall.

Binnington embodies the best of the Blues’ franchise goaltending, and he has capped it off with the Stanley Cup.

The Verdict: Is Binnington the Greatest?

If “best” is defined by peak performance, hardware, and clutch impact, Binnington has a strong claim as the greatest goaltender in Blues history. However, if “best” is defined by statistical dominance, others also have legitimate claims to the title.

Yet, Binnington did what no other Blues’ goalie did. He finished the job. He won the last game of the season. He lifted the Stanley Cup. Additionally, it is not yet complete. More wins are coming. More playoff berths are coming. Could Lord Stanley even return to St. Louis on the shoulders of Binnington?

St. Louis Blues’ Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn mob goaltender Jordan Binnington, in Game 7, 2019 Stanley Cup Final (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Binnington is the best goalie in Blues’ history. His resume speaks for itself.

By the way, he still does not look nervous.