Binnington, Blues Hold Off Flames in 3-2 Victory

On Tuesday night (Nov. 11), the St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames met for the second time this season. The Blues were looking to bounce back from a frustrating loss over the weekend. The Flames, meanwhile, were looking to avoid being shut out for a third straight game. Let’s jump into the recap of this game.

First Period

After the first stoppage in play, it was announced to the fans in attendance that Blues’ goaltender Jordan Binnington had passed Mike Liut for the franchise record for most games played by a goalie.

Related: Blues’ Jordan Binnington Becomes Franchise Wins Leader

The Blues went on the game’s first power play after Samuel Honzek was sent to the penalty box for tripping. Dylan Holloway would cash in on the man advantage, tipping in a shot from Justin Faulk. Pius Suter picked up the secondary assist on the goal, giving him his 10th point of this season. He is the first Blue to reach 10 points in 2025-26.

Just under three minutes later, defenceman Matthew Kessel jumped up in the play, took a pass from Oskar Sundqvist, and fired a wrist shot past Dustin Wolf for a 2-0 Blues lead.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel reacts after scoring against the Calgary Flames (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The Blues ended the first period with a 2-0 lead. They also outshot the Flames, 14-10, in the opening period.

Second Period

7:20 into the second period, Alexey Toropchenko got a scoring chance on a partial breakaway. While Wolf made the initial save, a goal-mouth scramble freed up the puck, causing Wolf to move away from the net. Nathan Walker picked up the loose change and scored for a 3-0 Blues’ lead. Robert Thomas nearly made it 4-0 a little later, but his shot hit the crossbar.

The Flames ended their scoreless drought just over 14 minutes into the period. Matt Coronato scored his fourth of the season to cut into the deficit. Just 25 seconds later, Rasmus Andersson scored to make it a 3-2 game.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The second period ended with the Blues leading, 3-2. The Flames outshot the Blues, 14-10, in the period.

Third Period

The third period started with the Blues killing off a power play. A few minutes later, the team nearly extended their lead. Kessel put the puck on net on a wraparound attempt. The puck crossed the goal line during the goal-mouth scramble, but the goal was waved off for goalie interference by Walker, whose stick was pushing Wolf’s pad during the sequence.

The Flames pulled the goalie in an attempt to tie the game. Coronato got an opportunity in front of the net, but shot the puck high over the net. Another shot opportunity was blocked in front by Walker. The final seconds ticked away as the Blues claimed a 3-2 victory in front of their home fans.

The Flames outshot the Blues, 16-7, in the third period. They also outshot the Blues for the game, 40-31.

What’s Next?

The Flames return home on Thursday where they will host the San Jose Sharks. The Blues, meanwhile, remain at home. Their next game is Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Blues and Flames will meet for the final time on March 18 in Calgary.