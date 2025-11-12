Sharks Bounce Back, Take Down Wild 2-1 in Overtime

The Minnesota Wild hosted the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday evening, Nov. 11, to continue their current five-game homestand. Their injury list once again remained the same, but Jake Middleton was also out with an illness that also held him out of Sunday night’s win over the Calgary Flames. The Sharks were without Michael Misa and Logan Couture.

Filip Gustavsson was back in the net for the Wild, while Yaroslav Askarov was in the net for the Sharks. The game started out scoreless, but the Wild got the jump in the second period. The Sharks answered in the third period, and it was tied going into the final minutes, and overtime was needed. The Wild had a lot of possession, but the Sharks came up with the final goal and won 2-1. This moved the Wild’s record to 7-7-4 and the Sharks to 8-6-3.

Game Recap

There were a few close calls for each team throughout the first period, but neither team could get past the goaltenders, and the first period ended scoreless. The second period looked to start the same way, but the Wild got on the scoreboard first with a power play goal. It was scored by Matt Boldy, and he was assisted by Mats Zuccarello and Zeev Buium. That was the only goal of the second period, and the Wild carried the lead into the third.

In the third period, the Sharks responded with a goal on their power play. It was scored by Will Smith, and he was assisted by Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli to make it 1-1. That was the only goal of the third period, and overtime was required to determine a winner.

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini shakes hands with his teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

The Sharks set up a nice passing play to end overtime and take the win, 2-1. The goal was scored by Collin Graf, and he was assisted by Celebrini and Sam Dickinson.

The Wild will remain at home for a back-to-back to host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 15, and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Nov. 16. The Sharks will continue their road trip on Thursday, Nov. 13, when they face the Calgary Flames.