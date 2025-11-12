Robertson Has 3-Point Night, Stars Defeat Senators 3-2 in OT

Dallas Stars (10-4-3) came back from a two-goal deficit in the first period to defeat the Ottawa Senators (8-5-4) 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night. With the win, the Stars snapped an eight-game losing streak at Canadian Tire Centre.

Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson, and Roope Hintz scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Related: Heiskanen’s 2-Point Night Leads Stars to 2-1 Victory Over Kraken

Drake Batherson and Nick Jensen scored for the Senators. Linus Ullmark made 30 saves.

Game Recap

The Canadian welcome was about as warm as the weather, as the Stars found themselves down 1-0 just 49 seconds into the opening period. Jake Sanderson sent a cross-ice pass in the offensive zone to Batherson, who roofed the puck from the left faceoff dot, over Oettinger’s shoulder.

Jensen doubled the Senators’ lead a little over eight minutes later. The Stars broke down defensively and allowed three Senators to chip their way to the front of the net, where Jensen sent a wrist shot past the glove of Oettinger from the top of the crease.

The Stars got one back at 16:22 of the middle frame with a wrist shot from Rantanen, on a breakaway, that went under the right pad of Ullmark and into the back of the net. The play started with Rantanen creating a turnover at his own blue line. Robertson feathered the loose puck to Rantanen, who had already broken past the defenders.

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz scores against Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark in overtime (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

The Stars’ scorching hot power play came through again to tie the game at the eight-minute mark of the third period off the stick of Robertson. Rantanen danced away from pressure at the Ottawa blue line and found Robertson all by himself in the mid slot.

Hintz completed the comeback for the Stars at 3:04 of overtime, in what was a chaotic sequence in front of Ullmark. Miro Heiskanen was robbed by Shane Pinto twice, Robertson was stoned by Ullmark once, and Hintz finally put it home to give the Stars a 3-2 win.

The Stars outshot the Senators 34-29 and went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Senators went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Up Next

The Stars continue their short stop in Canada on Thursday as they take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Senators are back in action on Thursday as well, as they host the Boston Bruins.