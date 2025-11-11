Projected Lineups for Flames vs Blues – 11/11/25

The Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (4-11-2) at BLUES (5-8-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)
Status report
Bahl and Hanley will flip spots on the Flames’ defense pairings.
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Nick Bjugstad
Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)
Status report
Sundqvist will return after being a healthy scratch for two games; he’ll replace Joseph, a forward, who was injured during practice Monday.
