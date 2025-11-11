Projected Lineups for Flames vs Blues – 11/11/25

The Calgary Flames take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (4-11-2) at BLUES (5-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)

Status report

Bahl and Hanley will flip spots on the Flames’ defense pairings.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn — Pius Suter — Nick Bjugstad

Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg), Mathieu Joseph (lower body)

Status report

Sundqvist will return after being a healthy scratch for two games; he’ll replace Joseph, a forward, who was injured during practice Monday.

