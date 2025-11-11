NHL Rumors: Kings and Kempe, Flyers and Zegras, Maple Leafs and Kyrou

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a few familiar names are right in the middle of things. There is a potential long-term deal in Los Angeles for Adrian Kempe. Meanwhile, Trevor Zegras has been a surprising fit in Philadelphia. The Toronto Maple Leafs might like Jordan Kyrou, but someone key within the organization might push back. Finally, the St. Louis Blues are looking at trades, but there’s a key factor involved in any potential deal.

Kings Back to the Table with Adrian Kempe

The Los Angeles Kings are back in negotiations with Adrian Kempe, according to David Pagnotta. During his weekly appearance on “The Morning Skate, he noted the two sides have re-engaged in talks on a potential long-term extension, though Pagnotta notes that “nothing was close going into the weekend.”

Kempe, a pending unrestricted free agent, is believed to be seeking an eight-year contract worth between $11–12 million per season. Early offers from the Kings were significantly lower, but L.A. has reportedly increased its offer as discussions continue.

With the salary cap projected to rise to $104 million and the Kings holding more than $33 million in space, there’s no financial reason not to get this done. But Los Angeles does have other business to take care of — including re-signing Brandt Clarke and Samuel Helenius.

No Way Jordan Kyrou Ends Up in Toronto

It’s been a rocky start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the lack of offensive spark has some insiders wondering if they’ll make a move. Jeff Marek mentioned on The Sheet that St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou could be exactly what Toronto needs — but added there’s “no chance” that happens.

“There’s one team that could really use him and his speed,” Marek said, “but considering who the coach is, there’s not a chance that’s gonna happen, and that’s Toronto.” Berube and Kyrou have a checkered past from their time in St. Louis.

Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kyrou was a healthy scratch last week, fueling speculation about his future with the Blues. He has five goals and four assists through 15 games but sits at a minus-seven rating. With six years remaining on his eight-year, $65 million deal, any trade would require a massive return.

Flyers, Zegras Already Talking Extension?

Trevor Zegras may be new to the Philadelphia Flyers, but he’s already made himself at home — and according to Elliotte Friedman, both sides are interested in a long-term deal. “He’s happy, they’re happy — I think they’re talking about an extension already,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts.

Despite his reputation for being a pest, Zegras has quickly become a fan favorite in Philadelphia. He’s meshed well with Cameron York, his best friend and former Team USA teammate, and old Anaheim teammate Jamie Drysdale. The chemistry has been instant, and Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported Zegras says he loves the daily energy around the team.

Daniel Brière has praised Zegras for maturing his game and taking on more responsibility. Zegras said he hasn’t considered an extension, but most believe preliminary talks are underway or about to begin.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong Focused on Leaving Steen in a Good Spot

In St. Louis, Doug Armstrong appears to be balancing making a trade to shake up the team, but not putting the club in a tough spot for the next general manager. As Elliotte Friedman noted on 32 Thoughts, this is likely Armstrong’s final season as Blues GM before Alex Steen takes over, and he’s being deliberate about every move.

“I just can’t believe Armstrong would do anything that leaves Steen in a worse position,” Friedman said. That means any trades — whether involving Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, or others — will come with a heavy asking price.

Armstrong has teased big trades before. That means GMs are aware that talk he’s open to making moves might be a stunt to motivate the team. In 2019, he jokingly sent out a “Christmas Sale” memo to GMs but never tore things down. The Blues went on to win the Stanley Cup. This time, he’s again rattling cages, not rebuilding.