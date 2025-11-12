Pastrnak Scores Twice to Help Lead Bruins Over Maple Leafs 5-3

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs faced off against each other for the second time in less than a week. In their first meeting on Saturday night, things didn’t go as planned for the Maple Leafs with the Bruins scoring a late third-period goal to win it.

In this meeting, the Maple Leafs were looking to turn things around and get back in the win column. For the Bruins, they were looking to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Now, on to the recap.

Game Recap

1st Period:

The first period started with the Bruins absolutely dominating the first five minutes of the game. They got an early power play and made the most of it by putting the puck on net and beating Anthony Stolarz.

The Maple Leafs responded fairly quickly. Steven Lorentz scored two minutes after the Bruins made it 1-0 to tie it 1-1. However, only three minutes later, Hampus Lindholm scored to make it 2-1. Then Alex Steeves scored to make it 3-1, and again, Toronto found themselves in a hole. The bad news was that Boston managed to chase Stolarz in both of their games. The good news was that they still had 40 minutes to overcome the deficit.

2nd Period:

Things for the Maple Leafs went from bad to worse very quickly. Just 49 seconds into the period, David Pastrnak scored his 400th career goal to extend the Bruins’ lead to 4-1. Unfortunately for Toronto, it got even worse after Auston Matthews took a hard hit to his back from Nikita Zadorov and went crashing into the boards.

He finished his shift but then went straight to the room. Bobby McMann managed to cut the lead to two with just over a minute left in the period. Heading into the third, the Bruins led 4-2.

3rd Period:

The third period started with a ton of intensity from the Maple Leafs. It looked like they were trying to make a statement after their captain got hit and left the game. McMann laid a huge hit on Hampus Lindholm that drew a crowd, and after that, the scrums kept coming.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson found the back of the net under six minutes into the frame to cut the Bruins’ lead to one, as they now led 4-3. As the period went on, things got more and more chippy. It even saw Max Domi try to fight Nikita Zadorov. Somehow, Domi was the only one to get a penalty out of it, and on the ensuing power play, Pastrnak scored again to put his team up by two.

The Maple Leafs pulled their goalie with two and a half minutes left in the third, but they weren’t able to find the back of the net and dropped their third straight game in regulation, 5-3. As for the Bruins, they have now won seven in a row.

David Pastrnak Scores Twice to help lead the Boston Bruins over the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3.