Stockholm Showdown: Penguins and Predators Heading to Sweden

The NHL regular season is, by its nature, a grueling 82-game marathon confined mostly to the rinks and time zones of North America. But for the 15th time since the league began the tradition, the show is going on the road. This weekend, the focus of the hockey world shifts from Pittsburgh and Nashville to Stockholm, Sweden, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators prepare to battle for four crucial regular-season points at the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden, presented by Fastenal.

These aren’t neutral-site exhibitions. Both clubs are sacrificing a home date for this two-game set, scheduled for Friday (Nov. 14) and Sunday (Nov. 16) at the recently renovated Avicii Arena. For the NHL, it’s a strategic move to solidify its bond with a passionate European fanbase. Stockholm, in fact, will cement its status as the most-visited NHL city outside of North America, having hosted 18 regular-season contests after this weekend.

For the two teams involved, however, this trip represents starkly different, yet equally critical, business.

A Tale of Two Tapes

The Penguins and Predators aren’t just crossing the Atlantic; they’re arriving from two completely different places in the league standings.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Penguins, 17 games into the season, are doing what veteran-led Penguins teams do: winning. They land in Sweden holding a 9-5-3 record (21 points), sitting comfortably in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The old guard is still the vanguard. Evgeni Malkin, at 39, is playing like a man a decade younger, leading the team with 21 points (3 goals, 18 assists). Captain Sidney Crosby, meanwhile, continues to defy time, leading the charge with 11 goals. For Pittsburgh, this trip is about managing the travel, banking two more wins against a struggling opponent, and maintaining their playoff footing.

The Predators, on the other hand, are desperate.

Nashville arrives in Stockholm in the midst of a brutal slide, having won just one of their previous nine contests. Their 5-9-4 record (14 points) has them buried near the bottom of the Western Conference, already eighth in the Wild Card race. This international trip is being internally framed as a much-needed “reset”—a chance to get away from the stateside pressure, bond as a group, and find a spark 4,000 miles from home. The challenge is immense. A long flight and a time change can just as easily compound a team’s problems as solve them. For Nashville, these two games aren’t a novelty; they’re a potential turning point, or an anchor.

The Swedish Homecoming

While the team narratives provide the competitive drama, the human-interest story is all about the homecoming. Both rosters are dotted with Swedish talent, but two names, in particular, will be the focus of the local fans and media.

Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators celebrates after scoring during the 2nd period in Game Two of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

For the Penguins, it’s the return of Erik Karlsson. The 35-year-old, three-time Norris Trophy winner is a native of nearby Landsbro and remains a legendary figure in his home country. While his offensive numbers aren’t what they were in his prime, his presence on the ice is a significant draw.

For the Predators, the spotlight shines squarely on Filip Forsberg. The 31-year-old from Östervåla is the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer and, once again, the team’s leader in both goals and points through 17 games. Forsberg will be playing in his home country as the undisputed offensive engine of his team, carrying the weight of a franchise desperately needing his production.

The Swedish contingent also includes Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby, a Stockholm native who has reportedly been serving as the team’s official “tour guide.” Unfortunately, the Penguins’ other Swedish forwards, Rickard Rakell (injured reserve) and Filip Hallander (injured), will be spectators. Hallander will remain in Pittsburgh after being diagnosed last week with a blood clot in his leg that will sideline the 25-year-old for at least three months.

Nashville Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

More Than Just Two Games

This weekend is a full-scale NHL invasion, designed to engage the Swedish market far beyond the two-game set. The league is rolling out the NHL Global Fan Tour in the city’s famous Kungsträdgården park—a free, three-day event with skill zones, player appearances, and the obligatory photo-op with the Stanley Cup.

On Saturday, fans can attend a family-friendly open practice at Avicii Arena, followed by a headline concert at the adjacent Hovet by Swedish chart-toppers Bolaget. The demand has been palpable; the initial ticket allotment for the games sold out quickly, prompting the league to release an extra batch.

This is all part of a larger, long-term strategy for the NHL. This European push, which recently included the opening of a new league office in Zurich, Switzerland, is about business expansion and “deepening the connection,” as the league puts it. It’s about ensuring the next Forsberg, Karlsson, or Nick Lidstrom is watching.

The View from the Press Box

This isn’t the first time these two franchises have needed their passports to play each other. Long-time fans may recall they kicked off the 2000-01 season with a pair of games in Saitama, Japan. The stakes feel higher this time.

The Predators are playing for their season. A sweep in Stockholm could be the catalyst they need to salvage their start. A pair of losses, however, will make for a very long flight home and an even deeper hole to climb out of. The Penguins, who last played in Stockholm in 2008, simply need to avoid a letdown.

For North American fans, the broadcast schedule will be a test of dedication. Friday’s game drops the puck at 1 pm CT (2 pm ET), but Sunday’s finale is a breakfast-ball special, airing at 8 am CT (9 am ET).

When the puck drops, the jet lag won’t matter. The novelty will be gone. It will be two NHL teams, on NHL ice (flown in from North America), fighting for two points. For the Predators, it’s a lifeline. For the Penguins, it’s business as usual.

