Should the Penguins Be Buyers or Sellers at the Deadline?

At the beginning of November, the Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a familiar yet frustrating position — stuck somewhere between the promise of contention and the reality of transition. After a surprisingly strong start to the season, the Penguins have rekindled some optimism that many thought was gone for good. But with a veteran-heavy roster, an aging core, and an uncertain long-term direction, Kyle Dubas faces one of the most defining decisions of his tenure as President of Hockey Operations and GM.

Should the Penguins go all-in one more time, adding depth for a final run with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin? Or is it finally time to step back, move out assets, and begin building for the future?

Penguins’ Hot Start Reignited Hope

When the puck dropped on opening night, the Penguins were projected by most analysts to finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, especially after missing the playoffs the last three seasons. Under new head coach Dan Muse, they opened the campaign with renewed energy and purpose, stringing together wins and rediscovering their identity. Veterans like Crosby, Malkin, and Kris Letang looked refreshed, while newcomers Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau provided unexpected depth scoring.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Anthony Mantha celebrates his goal with right wing Justin Brazeau and defenseman Kris Letang against the Vancouver Canucks (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Goaltender Tristan Jarry rebounded from a shaky 2024–25 campaign, and the team began to show signs of balance — something that had eluded them for years. As of early November, the Penguins sit firmly in the playoff picture, well above expectations. They’ve played with conviction, structure, and most importantly, belief.

Their early success has forced the front office to rethink its plans. What might have been a transitional season now feels like an opportunity, but opportunity comes with risk.

Should Penguins Be Buyers?

Let’s start with the optimistic side of the argument. Dubas must look at this start and see a reason to double down. They have a core group — Crosby, Malkin, Letang — who have done everything for the franchise and are still playing at a competitive level. They see leadership, experience, and an aura that can’t be replicated.

Buying at the deadline wouldn’t just be about chasing another playoff berth; it would be about honoring the legacy of the franchise’s greatest generation. This group has earned the right to compete. The idea of wasting another year of Crosby’s brilliance doesn’t sit well with anyone in Pittsburgh.

Beyond sentiment, there are real hockey reasons to believe in a potential deadline push. These Penguins have developed chemistry in ways previous versions did not. The locker room feels unified, and players have responded well to Muse’s system, creating an atmosphere of trust and belief. The veteran leadership remains a stabilizing force, with the core’s presence providing an intangible foundation that many playoff teams lack.

The Metropolitan Division also remains wide open — no true powerhouse has fully emerged — giving Pittsburgh a legitimate shot at home-ice advantage if they maintain their current pace. Most importantly, momentum matters. In hockey, confidence can carry a team farther than expected, and if the Penguins continue to build belief, adding the right veteran or depth piece at the deadline could push them firmly into contender territory.

Being buyers doesn’t necessarily mean mortgaging the future. Dubas could target mid-tier depth forwards, a shutdown defenseman, or a rental scorer to stabilize the middle-six — smart, short-term additions that don’t cost top prospects. It’s not about going all-in recklessly. It’s about rewarding a group that’s earned the chance to prove it can still hang with the league’s best.

Should Penguins Be Sellers?

But as tempting as the “one last run” narrative is, there’s another perspective — one rooted in realism rather than nostalgia. The Penguins may be winning, but they are not a perfect team. Beneath the early-season surge lies a roster still vulnerable to age, injuries, and depth concerns. The success of the first two months could easily mask the long-term issues that have haunted the franchise since their last 2017 Cup win.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Selling — or at least soft selling — might be the smartest long-term play for the Penguins. Time will catch up to every great core. Crosby is 38, Malkin 39, and Letang 38. As remarkable as their longevity has been, the organization must look beyond them and prepare for the next chapter. The Penguins’ prospect pool has improved slightly but still lacks depth, and moving pending free agents or middle-tier veterans could help replenish future assets without completely dismantling the roster.

There’s also the danger of getting stuck in the middle — too competitive to rebuild, yet not strong enough to contend. Pittsburgh has hovered in that gray zone for three straight seasons, and selling at the right moment could finally break that cycle.

Several veterans hold considerable trade value. Players like Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, or Erik Karlsson could bring meaningful returns, especially if the Penguins retain salary in any deal. Even Tristan Jarry might draw interest from teams in need of goaltending stability if the season takes a turn. A strategic, measured sell-off could position the Penguins better for the long haul without abandoning their competitive spirit.

A strategic sell-off doesn’t have to mean tanking. It could mean embracing a retool — keeping the core intact while adding future assets and flexibility. After all, the Penguins don’t need to bottom out to start rebuilding; they need to be smart about when to shift gears.

The Middle Ground – Dubas’ Dilemma

The reality is that the Penguins might not have to commit to either option. They could walk a line between competing and planning ahead — a hybrid deadline approach. In this scenario, Dubas would evaluate the team’s status in February. If they remain firmly in a playoff spot, he can reward the room with minor additions — maybe a veteran depth piece or a bottom-six winger.

But if the team begins to slide, he can pivot quickly, offloading pending unrestricted free agents or veterans on expiring deals. That kind of flexibility is vital. It allows the Penguins to stay competitive without gambling away their future.

The advantage of Dubas’ management style is that he’s not sentimental — he’s pragmatic. With the Toronto Maple Leafs and now Pittsburgh, he’s shown that he values sustainability over optics. While fans may crave one last push, he understands that protecting the next chapter of Penguins hockey might be the most important move he can make.

Considering the Penguins’ Core

For Crosby, Malkin, and Letang, this season means more than just another playoff chase. It’s about proving they can still win in a league that’s grown younger and faster around them. Crosby’s leadership remains as sharp as ever — his consistency sets the tone. Malkin’s joy for the game is back, and Letang’s endurance defies logic.

But the trio knows the clock is ticking. There’s urgency in how they play, how they speak to the media, and even how they celebrate wins. They’ve been through everything — highs, lows, and multiple championships. If the Penguins stay in the race, it’s hard to imagine Dubas denying them the chance for one last true run.

What the Penguins Need Most

Whether they buy or sell, the Penguins’ greatest need remains the same: balance.

They can’t keep leaning so heavily on the same few players. If they’re going to be buyers, they need reliable middle-six production and improved defensive depth. If they’re going to be sellers, they need to prioritize acquiring young forwards and mobile defensemen who can transition into bigger roles over the next two to three years.

In either case, the goal should be sustainability — not desperation.

Pittsburgh Still Believes

What’s remarkable is that the fans haven’t given up. After years of disappointment, the early success of this season has reignited Pittsburgh’s hockey heartbeat. PPG Paints Arena feels electric again; the nostalgia of past Cups is mixed with cautious hope for the present. The crowd still roars for Crosby, kids still wear Malkin jerseys. There’s pride again — something that had quietly faded.

That’s why the coming months are crucial. This isn’t just about wins and losses; it’s about the Penguins’ identity. Are they still the relentless, championship-driven team they built their name on, or are they transitioning into something new? The answer will shape the next decade of Penguins hockey.

Final Verdict: Penguins Must Buy — Carefully

If the season ended today, the Penguins would be buyers — but cautious ones. They’ve shown enough to deserve reinforcements. The team has earned the right to compete, and the players have proved that the core’s competitive fire still burns. Adding smart, depth-oriented pieces could turn this storybook resurgence into something real.

But the leash must be short. If cracks begin to show and the momentum fades, Dubas must be ready to pivot quickly — no sentimental mistakes, no reckless trades. For now, the Penguins should lean in, stay aggressive, and ride the belief they’ve rebuilt. Because as long as Crosby, Malkin, and Letang wear black and gold, there’s always a chance for magic.