J.P. Hurlbert Should Be in Top 10 Conversation for 2026 NHL Draft

Two months into the Western Hockey League (WHL) season, 2026 draft-eligible forward J.P. Hurlbert continues to steal the spotlight. Atop the scoring leaderboard with a sizable gap between him and second place, he should be shooting up prospect lists. The top 10 is very much in his wheelhouse.

Putting Hurlbert’s Scoring Rate in Perspective

Hurlbert, a rookie no less, leads the WHL with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 18 games. Should his point-per-game rate hold (1.89), he’d rank fourth among draft-year or younger players over the past decade. Only Connor Bedard, Gavin McKenna, and Dylan Guenther had a season with more points per game—quite the impressive list.

Furthermore, he could join Bedard as the second draft-year or younger prospect to lead the WHL in points since 2007–08. It’s early in the season, of course, but Hurlbert has a seven-point gap over anyone else in the league.

J.P. Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers (Brian Johnson / Kamloops Blazers)

On pace for 49 goals, 79 assists, and 128 points across a full 68-game campaign, Hurlbert has taken the WHL hostage. His Kamloops Blazers are averaging over a goal more per game than they were last season, a testament to the rookie’s impact.

In his latest rankings, prospect guru Scott Wheeler placed Hurlbert 18th on his board (from ‘2026 NHL Draft prospects: Gavin McKenna leads Wheeler’s preliminary top 64 ranking,’ The Athletic, Nov. 5, 2025). That’s a bump from where he started the season, no doubt, but also well outside the top 10. So, what’s the argument for him rising another eight spots?

Hurlbert’s production is legitimate, first and foremost. He constantly starts rushes from the defensive zone, making him one of the more prolific play-drivers in the WHL. An expert at creating advantages for his linemates, the eye test backs up the numbers. This 17-year-old has already mastered the junior landscape.

Hurlbert’s cycle game is also a huge help. His puck control and decision-making are strong, keeping possessions alive and maximizing their potential. Plus, he’s utilized on the penalty kill, showing his commitment to playing in all three zones.

Even with the production and the many strengths in his game, it’s possible that a 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward—one who plays center and wing—can’t compete for the top 10 in a good draft class. But there should be some confidence that he does.

In some ways, Hurlbert seems reminiscent of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel. He was a surprise pick at No. 11 last summer, with many experts pegging him in the late teens or early 20s. Today, at 18 years old, he’s taking the ice with Sidney Crosby and already has five goals to show for it.

So, what did the Penguins see? Kindel, while undersized (5-foot-10, 176 pounds), dominated the WHL last season in some Hurlbert-esque ways. He was one of the top point-scorers in the league, played in all three zones, and made tons of plays off the rush.

BEN KINDEL 🚨



He's got his first in the NHL! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/B0OC9qHEHn — NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2025

Perhaps Hurlbert is the next Kindel. He seems pro-ready enough, able to outclass even NHL-drafted players. If his 128-point pace sticks, it’d be hard not to give him a long look.

A standout with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) last season, it’s no surprise that Hurlbert has hit the ground running. But he’s the face of the WHL right now, which could culminate in a top-10 selection.

Stats courtesy of QuantHockey