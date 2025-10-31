Penguins Surge Back to Take Down Wild 4-1

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday evening, Oct. 30, as they continued their homestand and the first of two meetings between the two. Their injury list remained the same, with Zach Bogosian, Mats Zuccarello, and Nico Sturm still out, while the Penguins were without Kevin Hayes, Caleb Jones, and Rickard Rakell.

The goaltending battle was between Filip Gustavsson for the Wild and Tristan Jarry for the Penguins. The game started in favor of the Wild, but the Penguins fought back, and they went into the third period tied 1-1. The third period the Penguins found their momentum and scored three straight goals to get the 4-1 win. This moved the Wild’s record to 3-6-3 and the Penguins to 8-2-2.

Game Recap

The Wild got on the board first with a goal from Kirill Kaprizov to give his team the 1-0 lead. He was assisted by Marcus Johansson and Marco Rossi. The Penguins thought they answered back a few minutes later, but the goal was called off due to goaltender interference, and the Wild kept their lead. That was the only goal of the period, and the Wild took the lead into the second period.

The Penguins answered back in the second period with a goal from Ryan Shea. He was assisted by Thomas Novak and Kris Letang. Despite some close calls, that was the only goal of the second, and they went into the third period tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby celebrates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks with teammates (Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images)

The Penguins took the lead in the third on a goal by Bryan Rust. He was assisted by Shea and Letang. They scored again a few minutes later on a power play goal by Ben Kindel. He was assisted by Rust and Evgeni Malkin to make it 3-1. The Penguins scored an empty net goal near the end of the third to make it 4-1, the goal was tallied by Anthony Mantha. That was the final goal of the game and the Penguins took the win.

The Wild will continue their homestand on Saturday, Nov. 1, when they host the Vancouver Canucks. The Penguins will remain on the road as they head north to face the Winnipeg Jets also on Saturday.