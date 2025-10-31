Oilers’ Matt Savoie Scores First NHL Goal

Edmonton Oilers’ rookie Matt Savoie scored his first NHL goal on Thursday night (Oct. 30) against the New York Rangers with a power-play marker. He joined fellow rookie Isaac Howard, who scored his first NHL goal earlier in the season.

Related: Matt Savoie Might Be a Spark the Oilers Have Been Missing

Adam Henrique threw the puck on net, and it went off Savoie’s foot and past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead. This goal wasn’t pretty, but they don’t ask how; they ask how many. This was long overdue, and hopefully, it is the first of many goals for him.

Savoie Finally Got Rewarded

Savoie has been held out of the goal column through his first 16 NHL games despite generating quality chances. He has recorded two assists in his young career, including one this season. The 21-year-old has a key role on the team as a solid penalty killer, while developing chemistry with Henrique. He’s a smart player and is always in the right areas, so it’s nice to see him finally rewarded for his efforts.

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Matt Savoie against the New York Rangers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Savoie was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres ninth overall in 2022, but was traded to the Oilers for Ryan McLeod in July 2024. He played four games last season before making the full-time jump to the NHL this season.