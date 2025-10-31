Sherwood’s Hat Trick Leads Canucks to 4-3 Shootout Win Over Blues

On Thursday night, the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues squared off for their second of three matches against each other this season. The Canucks came into this game fresh off being shut out at home by J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers. The Blues, on the other side, were on a five-game losing streak and were desperate to get back in the win column.

Game Recap

Shortly after the puck dropped to start the game, tragedy struck for Vancouver. The Canucks started to control the puck in the Blues zone, and the puck came to Elias Nils Pettersson at the point. Pettersson shot the puck on a one-timer, and it hit Brock Boeser in the midsection. Boeser hit the ice in pain and needed to be helped off the ice and into the dressing room.

Vancouver Canucks left wing Kiefer Sherwood reacts in the face of St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko after scoring (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

To add to the stinging pain, the Blues were the team that scored the first goal of the game. Dylan Holloway cycled the puck down to Oskar Sundqvist, and he sent the puck back to Holloway, and he fired a shot through the legs of Kevin Lankinen to give the Blues an early 1-0 lead. About 10 minutes later, Vancouver got on the board and tied the game with a power-play goal. Jordan Binnington had a slight mishandle behind the net that he turned over to Evander Kane, and he took the puck to the net. Kiefer Sherwood was able to knock home the loose puck to tie the game 1-1. Sherwood’s goal was the final one of the period as both teams went into the intermission tied.

St. Louis regained their lead shortly after the puck dropped for the beginning of the second period. Near the end of a Blues power play, Cam Fowler sent a stretch pass to Jimmy Snuggerud, and the rookie wired a puck past Lankinen to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. 10 minutes later, the Canucks answered back with another tying goal. Vancouver took advantage of a bad change by the Blues, and they sprung Sherwood on a breakaway, and he dragged the puck to his backhand and shelfed the puck to tie the game 2-2. Both teams tried to get the go-ahead goal before the second ended, but were unable to. The second period ended just as the first did, deadlocked.

Unlike the previous two periods, goals were not scored early in the frame. It took over five minutes for a team to get on the board and take the lead. Near the seven-minute mark of the third period, the Canucks broke into the Blues zone. Aatu Raty shot a puck that got deflected to the right-hand boards onto the stick of the blazing hot Sherwood. Sherwood took a shot from a bad angle and hit the top of the net behind Binnington. A miraculous goal for Sherwood’s third of the game and ninth of the season. But shortly after, the Canucks took a penalty, putting the Blues on the power play. Near the end of the advantage, Cam Fowler sent a puck on net and former Canuck Pius Suter put the puck into the open net to tie the game 3-3.

With the clock ticking down, both teams looked to take the lead late in the game. Vancouver looked to have taken the lead with a goal by Evander Kane. But it was challenged by Blues coach Jim Montgomery for goaltender interference and was taken off the board, keeping the score at 3-3. After the disallowed goal, neither team could find the back of the net and take the lead, so the game went to overtime. In the overtime period, both teams had several chances to end the game, but no puck was able to beat either goaltender, and the game went to a shootout. The first five shooters were stopped, but Jake DeBrusk was able to score on Binnington to help get the Canucks back in the win column and hand the Blues their sixth straight loss.

Vancouver’s next game will be Saturday in Minnesota against the Wild as they look to continue their winning ways. The Blues will also play on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, looking to end their losing streak.