Rangers Score 3 Unanswered Goals to Defeat Oilers 4-3 in Overtime

The Edmonton Oilers (5-4-3) hosted the New York Rangers (5-5-2) on Thursday night (Oct. 30) as the home team celebrated Adam Henrique’s 1,000th game milestone with a pregame ceremony. Both teams have had a mediocre start to the season, but have won their previous matchups. This was the final game of their two-game season series, with the Oilers coming away with the 2-0 shutout victory on Oct. 14. The Rangers evened the series as they came from behind and won 4-3 in overtime. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Rangers opened the scoring 5:44 into the first period on an unassisted marker. Jonny Brodzinski intercepted Evan Bouchard’s D-to-D pass at the Rangers’ blue line, and he went in on a breakaway, beating goaltender Stuart Skinner with the backhand, upstairs over the blocker.

The Oilers responded shortly after. Jake Walman faked the shot and found Darnell Nurse at the right faceoff circle. His one-timer beat goaltender Igor Shesterkin through the five-hole for his second of the campaign 6:51 into the period. New York had a power play in the late stages of the period but couldn’t capitalize. Therefore, we were tied at one after the opening frame, with the Rangers having a 15-10 shot advantage.

Related: Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Oilers –10/30/25

8:48 into the second period, Matt Savoie scored his first NHL goal with a power-play marker. Henrique threw the puck on the net, and it went off Savoie’s skate and past Shesterkin. Then, the Oilers took a 3-1 lead 10:21 into the period. Nurse’s shot sat on Shesterkin’s pad as he drifted into the net. The officials reviewed the play, and it was determined that the puck completely crossed the line. Edmonton took that lead into the dressing room, with the Oilers having a slim 24-23 shot advantage.

The Rangers came out aggressively in the third period as they made it 3-2 8:18 into the final frame. Will Cuylle drove hard to the net, and Braden Schneider followed up and pounced on the rebound for his first of the season. Then, Edmonton had a 2-on-1 rush, but Shesterkin made a sprawling save to keep the game within reach. That save was huge because the Rangers tied the game moments later. The Blue Shirts forced a turnover at Edmonton’s blue line, and Taylor Raddysh walked in and beat Skinner low glove for his fifth of the season.

Oct 30, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The New York Rangers celebrate a goal scored by forward Taylor Raddysh (14) during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Then, with 40 seconds remaining, the Rangers took a high-sticking penalty. But the Oilers couldn’t score in regulation as the game headed to overtime.

The Rangers killed off the rest of the penalty and won the game, courtesy of J.T. Miller’s third of the season. He had all day to walk in and beat the Oilers’ netminder to secure the victory. Shesterkin stopped 33 of 36 shots for a .917 save percentage (SV%) in the win, while Skinner stopped 30 of 34 shots for an .882 SV% in defeat.

The Rangers conclude their four-game Western Conference road trip on Saturday (Nov. 1) against the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, the Oilers conclude their three-game homestand against the Chicago Blackhawks the same day. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.