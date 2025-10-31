Sharks Defeat Devils 5-2 for First Home Win of the Season

On Thursday, Oct. 30, the San Jose Sharks hosted the New Jersey Devils at SAP Center in their second matchup of the season. The Devils were on the hunt for redemption after their eight-game win streak came to an end, while the Sharks looked to bounce back from a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. The late-night matchup on the West Coast resulted in a 5-2 victory for the Sharks.

Game Recap

The Sharks struck first just 42 seconds into the game, with a breakaway goal courtesy of William Eklund, assisted by Philipp Kurashev. At 7:26, the Devils were called for too many men on the ice, but the Sharks’ power play did not last long, since Will Smith headed to the penalty box for tripping Jesper Bratt. However, neither team was able to capitalize on their respective man advantages, or the resulting 4-on-4.

Halfway through the first period, the Sharks extended their lead to 2-0 on a goal from Philipp Kurashev. Their third goal came just three minutes later, when Alex Wennberg deflected the puck into the net.

At the end of the period, Dmitry Orlov received a penalty after elbowing Ondrej Palat, and the Devils’ power play went to work. Dawson Mercer finally put the Devils on the board, firing one past Alex Nedeljkovic on a redirect from Jack Hughes.

San Jose Sharks left wing William Eklund celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils (David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

The momentum remained firmly in the Sharks’ favor throughout the second period. Smith scored his fourth goal of the season on a feed from Macklin Celebrini, giving San Jose a three-goal lead. Then, Orlov notched a goal at the end of the period, putting the Sharks ahead 5-1.

Dmitry Orlov from a CRAZY angle. 📐 pic.twitter.com/sB7xERZ4aR — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 31, 2025

Near the start of the third period, Eklund received a holding penalty, and the Devils once again took advantage of a power play. Mercer scored his second of the night on a redirect of Dougie Hamilton’s initial shot.

The final result was a 5-2 victory for the Sharks, which was coincidentally their first home win of the season. Jake Allen stopped 23 out of 28 shots against, but Nedeljkovic came out on top with a .935 save percentage (SV%).

Looking Ahead

The Sharks continue their four-game homestead on Saturday afternoon, facing the Colorado Avalanche. The Devils will be back in action for another late-night road matchup against the Kings on Saturday.