Projected Lineups for Jets vs Canucks-11/11/25

The Winnipeg Jets head to Vancouver to take on fellow Western Conference foe, the Canucks, at Rogers Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (9-6-0) at CANUCKS (8-8-1)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Parker Ford — Nikita Chibrikov
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller
Injured: Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (lower body), Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Cole Koepke (undisclosed)
Status report
Nyquist, a forward, also skated in a regular jersey for the first time since being injured on Oct. 30; he will miss his fifth straight game. … Koepke, a forward, will miss a second straight game. He is day to day with an injury sustained at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 9.
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Brock Boeser — Lukas Reichel — Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O’Connor — Aatu Raty — Jake DeBrusk
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern
Injured: Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Demko will start in goal after not dressing for back-to-back games over the weekend for preventative maintenance. … Samberg, a defenseman who has yet to play this season, skated in a regular jersey for the first time Tuesday morning but will not play.
