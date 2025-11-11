Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Avalanche- 11/11/25

The red-hot Anaheim Ducks take on the equally hot Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (11-3-1) at AVALANCHE (10-1-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Status report

Strome and Granlund, each a forward, and Gudas, a defenseman, are on the Ducks’ three-game road trip and are close to returning, but none of them will play.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Jack Ahcan — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. Girard, a defenseman who has been out since Oct. 9 with an upper-body injury, won’t play but is expected to return this week. … Brindley signed a two-year contract Tuesday.

