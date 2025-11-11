Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Avalanche- 11/11/25

The red-hot Anaheim Ducks take on the equally hot Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (11-3-1) at AVALANCHE (10-1-5)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
Strome and Granlund, each a forward, and Gudas, a defenseman, are on the Ducks’ three-game road trip and are close to returning, but none of them will play.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs Had Carlo Trade Ready: Did They Bet Wrong?
- Projected Lineups for Flames vs Blues – 11/11/25
- Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Wild – 11/11/25
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Jack Ahcan — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. Girard, a defenseman who has been out since Oct. 9 with an upper-body injury, won’t play but is expected to return this week. … Brindley signed a two-year contract Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs Had Carlo Trade Ready: Did They Bet Wrong?
- Projected Lineups for Flames vs Blues – 11/11/25
- Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Wild – 11/11/25