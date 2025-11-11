Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Wild – 11/11/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (7-6-3) at WILD (7-7-3)
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Philipp Kurashev
Collin Graf — Ty Dellandrea — Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Dmitry Orlov — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Timothy Liljegren, Ethan Cardwell
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)
Status report
Eklund will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. …Middleton, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 9, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Sharks- 11/8/25
- NHL Morning Recap – November 8, 2025
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Danila Yurov — Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jake Middleton (illness)
Status report
The Wild recalled Spacek, a defenseman, from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From the Wild’s 2-0 Win Over the FlamesNHL Morning Recap – November 10, 2025Wild’s Wallstedt Earns Shutout in 2-0 Win Over Flames