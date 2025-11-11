Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Wild – 11/11/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Minnesota Wild at the Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (7-6-3) at WILD (7-7-3)

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Philipp Kurashev

Collin Graf — Ty Dellandrea — Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Dmitry Orlov — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Timothy Liljegren, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)

Status report

Eklund will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. …Middleton, a defenseman, will miss a second straight game.

Latest for THW:

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Danila Yurov — Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jake Middleton (illness)

Status report

The Wild recalled Spacek, a defenseman, from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Latest for THW: