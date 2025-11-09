NHL Morning Recap – November 9, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the 13 NHL games that were played on Nov. 8, 2025. That includes an Original Six matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. As well as Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

PENGUINS 1 at DEVILS 2 – SO

Pittsburgh Penguins Goal Summary

P2 12:33 – Ryan Graves (1) from Bryan Rust (10), Sidney Crosby (9)

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary

P1 19:12 – Anton Gritsyuk (3) Unassisted

Shootout Summary

Paul Cotter Goal

Jesper Bratt Goal

SENATORS 3 at FLYERS 2 – OT

Ottawa Senators Goal Summary

P1 5:14 – Tim Stutzle (7) from David Perron (6), Ridly Greig (4)

P1 6:19 – Michael Amadio (5) from Claude Giroux (8), Shane Pinto (6)

OT 3:19 – Stutzle (8) from Drake Batherson (11), Thomas Chabot (7)

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary

P2 11:23 – Matvei Michkov (3) from Christian Dvorak (5), Travis Konecny (8)

P3 9:55 – Jamie Drysdale (2) from Dvorak (6), Trevor Zegras (12)

STARS 5 at PREDATORS 4

Dallas Stars Goal Summary

P1 6:26 – Mavrik Bourque (2) from Miro Heiskanen (8), Ilya Lyubushkin (2)

P2 0:13 – Roope Hintz (3) from Wyatt Johnston (9), Heiskanen (9)

P3 2:20 – Justin Hryckowian (2) from Oskar Back (1), Mavrik Bourque (3)

P3 9:33 – Adam Erne (2) from Colin Blackwell (2), Alexander Petrovic (3)

P3 10:20 – Sam Steel (2) from Johnston (10), Mikko Rantanen (13)

Nashville Predators Goal Summary

P1 17:46 – Luke Evangelista (2) from Spencer Stastney (6), Ryan O’Reilly (5)

P2 4:43 – Nicolas Hague (1) from Nick Blankenburg (4), Erik Haula (6)

P2 5:10 – Filip Forsberg (7) from O’Reilly (6), Hague (2)

P3 5:11 – Steven Stamkos (3) from Nick Blankenburg (5), Matthew Wood (4)

BRUINS 5 at MAPLE LEAFS 3

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 3:30 – Morgan Geekie (11) from Mason Lohrei (6)

P1 3:50 – Viktor Arvidsson (5) Unassisted

P2 2:15 – Michael Eyssimont (4) from Marat Khusnutdinov (2), Lohrei (7)

P2 4:41 – David Pastrnak (8) from Hampus Lindholm (3), Geekie (4)

P3 16:58 – Fraser Minten (3) from Mark Kastelic (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs Goal Summary:

P1 3:12 – Nicholas Robertson (4) from Max Domi (2), Morgan Rielly (9)

P1 13:03 – Matias Maccelli (4) from Nicolas Roy (3), Rielly (10)

P2 16:51 – John Tavares (8) from William Nylander (15), Oliver Ekman-Larsson (9)

ISLANDERS 5 at RANGERS 0

New York Islanders Goal Summary:

P1 10:29 – Bo Horvat (10) from Emil Heineman (4), Kyle Palmieri (7)

P1 19:27 – Jonathan Drouin (2) from Anthony Duclair (2), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (5)

P2 18:42 – Horvat (11) from Drouin (7), Mathew Barzal (9)

P3 17:59 – Jean-Gabriel Pageau (5) from Simon Holmstrom (5), Drouin (8)

P3 19:30 – Anders Lee (3) from Pageau (6), Duclair (3)

SABRES 3 at HURRICANES 6

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 8:18 – Owen Power (2) from Noah Ostlund (1)

P3 3:23 – Alex Tuch (6) from Tage Thompson (6)

P3 6:49 – Thompson (6) from Ryan McLeod (5), Tuch (8)

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P1 5:00 – Sebastian Aho (5) from Andrei Svechnikov (2)

P2 4:34 – Svechnikov (4) from K’Andre Miller (4), Nikolaj Ehlers (5)

P2 11:39 – Jesperi Kotkaniemi (2) from Joel Nystrom (1), Taylor Hall (5)

P3 0:29 – Eric Robinson (4) from Jesperi Kotkaniemi (3), Charles-Alexis Legault (1)

P3 17:56 – Seth Jarvis (9) from Jordan Staal (2)

P3 18:32 – Legault (1) from Aho (10)

MAMMOTH 2 at CANADIENS 6

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P1 3:03 – Kailer Yamamoto (2) from Ian Cole (6), Kevin Stenlund (2)

P2 6:02 – Lawson Crouse (3) from Michael Carcone (2), Jack McBain (1)

Montreal Canadiens Goal Summary:

P1 14:45 – Oliver Kapanen (6) from Ivan Demidov (9), Alexandre Carrier (5)

P2 6:44 – Cole Caufield (11) from Noah Dobson (10)

P2 13:13 – Alex Newhook (6) from Kapanen (4)

P3 13:29 – Caufield (12) from Juraj Slafkovsky (3), Mike Matheson (6)

P3 18:00 – Nick Suzuki (4) from Newhook (6)

P3 19:23 – Kirby Dach (5) Unassisted

KRAKEN 4 at BLUES 3 – OT

Seattle Kraken Goal Summary:

P2 8:28 – Ryker Evans (1) from Eeli Tolvanen (5), Tye Kartye (2)

P2 15:25 – Tolvanen (1) from Vince Dunn (6), Jordan Eberle (6)

P3 19:58 – Chandler Stephenson (4) from Matty Beniers (7), Brandon Montour (6)

OT 1:57 – Shane Wright (4) from Tolvanen (6), Evans (1)

St. Louis Blues Goal Summary:

P1 5:30 – Dylan Holloway (3) Unassisted

P1 9:40 – Dalibor Dvorsky (2) from Cam Fowler (6), Pavel Buchnevich (5)

P3 5:10 – Jordan Kyrou (5) from Philip Broberg (5), Robert Thomas (7)

CAPITALS 2 at LIGHTNING 3

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 4:06 – Brandon Duhaime (1) from Ethen Frank (2), Nic Dowd (3)

P2 17:08 – John Carlson (4) Unassisted

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 6:07 – Emil Lilleberg (1) from Jake Guentzel (9), Charle-Edouard D’Astous (3)

P1 15:09 – Guentzel (6) from Victor Hedman (12), Brandon Hagel (7)

P3 8:42 – Hagel (7) from Dominic James (3), D’Astous (4)

AVALANCHE 9 at OILERS 1

Colorado Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 13:29 – Cale Makar (5) from Devon Toews (4), Nathan MacKinnon (11)

P1 14:35 – Makar (6) from Toews (5), MacKinnon (12)

P2 2:38 – Gavin Brindley (2) from Sam Malinski (6), Zakhar Bardakov (2)

P2 4:45 – Jack Drury (2) from Brent Burns (6), Victor Olofsson (8)

P2 9:34 – Parker Kelly (3) from Brindley (2), Bardakov (3)

P2 14:38 – Kelly (4) Unassisted

P3 0:24 – MacKinnon (11) from Artturi Lehkonen (9), Toews (6)

P3 5:02 – MacKinnon (12) from Ross Colton (5)

P3 14:28 – Drury (3) from Colton (6), Kelly (3)

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P2 11:30 – Connor McDavid (5) from Leon Draisaitl (8)

DUCKS 4 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 – OT

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 15:49 – Frank Vatrano (2) from Olen Zellweger (3), Jacob Trouba (6)

P2 10:39 – Leo Carlsson (7) from Troy Terry (13)

P2 16:50 – Carlsson (8) from Zellweger (4)

OT 4:28 – Jacob Trouba (4) from Carlsson (15)

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P1 5:47 – Brett Howden (3) from William Karlsson (3), Noah Hanifin (2)

P3 3:56 – Pavel Dorofeyev (10) from Jack Eichel (14)

P3 14:53 – Kaedan Korczak (2) from Ivan Barbashev (9), Mitch Marner (14)

PANTHERS 1 at SHARKS 3

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P2 3:34 – Brad Marchand (10) from Anton Lundell (7), Eetu Luostarinen (5)

San Jose Sharks Goal Summary:

P1 17:25 – Macklin Celebrini (10) from Will Smith (9), Vincent Desharnais (2)

P2 3:06 – Adam Gaudette (4) from Dmitry Orlov (11), Timothy Liljegren (4)

P3 19:09 – Alexander Wennberg (4) from Collin Graf (4), Will Smith (10)

BLUE JACKETS 3 at CANUCKS 4

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P2 6:46 – Kirill Marchenko (7) from Dmitri Voronkov (6), Denton Mateychuk (3)

P2 13:02 – Voronkov (6) from Marchenko (8), Adam Fantilli (5)

P3 9:47 – Marchenko (8) from Voronkov (7), Fantilli (6)

Vancouver Canucks Goal Summary:

P2 5:28 – Jake DeBrusk (4) from Drew O’Connor (4), Aatu Raty (5)

P2 19:03 – Drew O’Connor (3) from Quinn Hughes (8), Filip Hronek (8)

P3 6:17 – Conor Garland (4) from Tyler Myers (3), Elias Pettersson (8)

P3 14:15 – Brock Boeser (7) from Kiefer Sherwood (1), Lukas Reichel (3)