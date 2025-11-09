Avalanche Hammer Oilers 9-1 in One-Sided Rout

The Edmonton Oilers (6-6-4) hosted the Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5) on Saturday night (Nov 8), as four of the league’s best players did battle. In what was supposed to be a highly anticipated matchup turned into a rout as the Avalanche dominated the Oilers 9-1 for a lopsided road victory. One team showed up, and the other didn’t. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Avalanche opened the scoring 13:29 into the first period. Cale Makar walked in from the right point and ripped a shot off the post and in, past goaltender Stuart Skinner for his fifth goal of the season. Then, just over one minute later, Makar added another on a similar play, beating the netminder under the arm. Colorado thought they added another courtesy of Gabriel Landeskog, but the Oilers challenged for offside, and were successful, keeping the score 2-0. That was the score heading into the intermission, with the Avalanche having a 9-6 shot advantage.

Colorado extended the lead to 3-0 just 2:38 into the middle frame. Sam Malinski’s point shot wasn’t handled cleanly by Skinner, and Gavin Brinkley pounced on the juicy rebound for his second of the campaign. Colorado’s dominance continued as Brent Burns’ slap pass was redirected by Jack Drury in the high slot, past the netminder, 4:45 into the period. Skinner was eventually replaced by Calvin Pickard in the Oilers’ net.

The Oilers continued to be embarrassed on home ice as Parker Kelly made it 5-0. Colorado won another puck battle, and Kelly was left alone in front of the net, sliding the puck past Pickard.

Edmonton finally got on the board with a power-play marker 11:30 into the period. Connor McDavid walked in and picked his spot short-side for his fifth of the season.

Kelly added another with a shorthanded goal. Kelly forced a turnover and sprung himself on a breakaway, beating Pickard with a fake shot, backhand, for a beautiful goal. The Avalanche took a huge 6-1 lead into the second intermission, with a 12-10 shot advantage in the period, and 21-16 overall.

Colorado Avalanche forward Parker Kelly scores a goal on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard against the Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

To start the final frame, Nathan MacKinnon had an odd-man rush with Martin Necas, and he ripped a shot just 24 seconds into the period for his 11th of the season. MacKinnon scored another to make it 8-1. He stepped out of the penalty box and entered the offensive zone with speed, ripping a shot over Pickard’s glove off the rush for his fourth point of the contest. Then, Drury made it 9-1 for his second of the game off a nice feed from Ross Colton in the slot. Colorado outshot Edmonton 14-8 in the third period and 34-24 overall.

The Avalanche conclude their two-game road back-to-back on Sunday (Nov. 9) against the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the Oilers conclude their mini two-game homestand on Monday (Nov. 10) against the Columbus Blue Jackets. These two teams meet again on March 10 in Colorado. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.