Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Sharks- 11/8/25

The Florida Panthers continue their west coast road trip with a stop in San Jose against the Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (7-6-1) at SHARKS (6-6-3)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Gadjovich, a forward, will have surgery on Tuesday. The expected recovery time is three months.
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Collin Graf
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks did not have a morning skate; they defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday.
