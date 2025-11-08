Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Sharks- 11/8/25

The Florida Panthers continue their west coast road trip with a stop in San Jose against the Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (7-6-1) at SHARKS (6-6-3)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Gadjovich, a forward, will have surgery on Tuesday. The expected recovery time is three months.

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Alexander Wennberg — Collin Graf

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Michael Misa (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks did not have a morning skate; they defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday.

